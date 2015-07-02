Is it normal for my baby to be hairy?

A: It sounds like your baby may still have some patches of lanugo, a fine, wispy layer of hair that covers all babies in the womb. (It helps keep them warm and regulate their body temperature until they have enough fat under their skin.) Babies shed most of the hair by the end of pregnancy, but it can hang around for several weeks or months after birth. Although this can happen to any baby, it's most common in preemies and more apparent in babies with darker complexions. Lanugo is totally normal and you shouldn't do anything to remove it. Some people may tell you that rubbing the hair will make it disappear, but this is only a myth that will more likely just irritate your baby's skin. Rest assured that your baby will eventually shed this body hair within a few months.