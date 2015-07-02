How can I prevent my baby from catching colds?

A: Unfortunately, some level of cold-catching is unavoidable for most babies. That's because as they get older and are they're exposed to other people and places (even if they're not in daycare), they encounter a whole wide world of germs that their immune systems are too immature to fend off. To put things in perspective, babies and young kids can get up to eight colds a year, each of which can last from seven to 10 days. So if it seems like your baby is always sick, that's because she might have up to 80 days of sniffles and sneezes in 6 months, or about every other week! Of course, as your child grows and her immune system muscles up, the colds will become fewer and farther between.