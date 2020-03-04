Flu Symptoms in Babies and When to Call the Doctor
Influenza can be dangerous for babies because their immune system isn't fully developed and they can't get vaccinated before 6 months of age. Here's how to recognize baby flu symptoms and when to seek treatment.
CDC: 6 Out of 10 Babies Aren't Getting the Flu Shot
Only about four out of 10 U.S. babies are getting vaccinated against the flu, but the CDC recommends the shot for all kids 6 months and older.
All About the Flu Shot for Babies
Every child over 6 months old should get vaccinated against influenza. Find out when babies can get a flu shot and why it's so important.
How to Decode Your Baby's Cough
Caring for a baby with a wet or dry cough? Listen for wheezing, hacking, or barking first, then read on to find out what's normal and when it's time to worry.
Cold Comfort: How to Treat Baby's Runny Nose
The fall and winter months are Sicky City. From the common cold to Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), learn about the most common illnesses in babies that strike during flu season, and how to treat them.
H1N1 Must-Knows for Breastfeeding Moms
Check out these tips to protect your breastfeeding newborn from swine flu and other flu viruses.