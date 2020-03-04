What to Do When Your Baby Has a Fever
Any fever above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit can be dangerous for a newborn. Learn how to treat baby fevers and when to visit the doctor.
The Dos and Don'ts of Fighting a Fever
Should you really feed a cold and starve a fever? We asked doctors what you should (and shouldn't) do the next time your child’s temperature rises.
Baby's First Fever
Your child's first fever or earache can be a scary event. Read on for tips on how to care for your sick baby.
Sex and the New Mom
We've got the lowdown on the top ten things you need to know to make it good for both of you again.
Cold Comfort: How to Treat Baby's Runny Nose
The fall and winter months are Sicky City. From the common cold to Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), learn about the most common illnesses in babies that strike during flu season, and how to treat them.