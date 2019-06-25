Eye & Vision Problems

Eye infections can affect your baby's vision and result in red, watery, goopy eyes that are itchy and make it hard for your baby to see. Learn about 3 common eye conditions and treatments, including pinkeye, blocked tear duct, and sty.

Most Recent

Pure Joy! Baby Girl Gets New Glasses & Can't Stop Smiling

Pure Joy! Baby Girl Gets New Glasses & Can't Stop Smiling

This 3-month-old's new glasses let her see her mama's face clearly for the very first time, and her reaction is simply heartwarming.
Read More
When to Worry: Pinkeye

When to Worry: Pinkeye

Could your infant's swollen eye be pinkeye? Find out if your baby has the symptoms of this infection and how to treat it.
Read More
The Surprising Reason Your Firstborn May Need Glasses

The Surprising Reason Your Firstborn May Need Glasses

All that extra TLC you're heaping on your firstborn may have a downside: It could impact her vision.
Read More
What Is Blepharitis?

What Is Blepharitis?

If you notice Baby rubbing his eyes, which seem to be more swollen and irritated than usual, a little-known (but usually mild) condition called blepharitis might be the problem. Learn the symptoms of blepharitis and how to get proper treatment.
Read More
3 Common Eye Conditions and Treatments

3 Common Eye Conditions and Treatments

Find out how to identify and treat pinkeye, blocked tear ducts, and sties.
Read More
Eye Exams for Babies

Eye Exams for Babies

It's important to make sure your baby's vision is on track from an early age, so before you schedule another well-baby exam with the pediatrician, here's what you need to know about infant eye exams.
Read More

More Eye & Vision Problems

Redness Around a Baby's Eyes

Redness Around a Baby's Eyes

My 11-month-old gets redness around her eyes often.
Read More
Vision Quest: Your Baby's Eyes

Vision Quest: Your Baby's Eyes

Your baby looks beautiful to you, but how do you -- and the rest of the world -- look to him? A peek at how eyesight develops.
Read More

All Eye & Vision Problems

Caring for a Baby With Vision Problems

Caring for a Baby With Vision Problems

Read More
Your Guide to Baby's Vision and Hearing

Your Guide to Baby's Vision and Hearing

Read More
Baby Eye Drainage

Baby Eye Drainage

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com