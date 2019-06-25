Eye & Vision Problems

Pure Joy! Baby Girl Gets New Glasses & Can't Stop Smiling
This 3-month-old's new glasses let her see her mama's face clearly for the very first time, and her reaction is simply heartwarming.Read More
When to Worry: Pinkeye
Could your infant's swollen eye be pinkeye? Find out if your baby has the symptoms of this infection and how to treat it.Read More
The Surprising Reason Your Firstborn May Need Glasses
All that extra TLC you're heaping on your firstborn may have a downside: It could impact her vision.Read More
What Is Blepharitis?
If you notice Baby rubbing his eyes, which seem to be more swollen and irritated than usual, a little-known (but usually mild) condition called blepharitis might be the problem. Learn the symptoms of blepharitis and how to get proper treatment.Read More
3 Common Eye Conditions and Treatments
Find out how to identify and treat pinkeye, blocked tear ducts, and sties.Read More
Eye Exams for Babies
It's important to make sure your baby's vision is on track from an early age, so before you schedule another well-baby exam with the pediatrician, here's what you need to know about infant eye exams.Read More