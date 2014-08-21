Real Mom: My Baby Has Eczema

Do a quick walk-through your home to check for other items that are known for carrying chemicals. The most important places to check are areas that your baby comes in constant contact with, such as carpets, rugs, and bedding. Other less important items are curtains, table cloths, and wall paints. If you suspect any of these items as a culprit, conduct an elimination test. Be sure to wash bedding and fluffy toys once a week to minimize dust mites, which could stir up irritations.

Mom-to-Mom Advice: My carpets do not seem to irritate my son, but other mothers have ripped out carpeting and replaced it with hardwood flooring. Although this can be expensive, it often improves the skin condition.

