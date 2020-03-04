Eczema

Eczema is a condition that causes your baby's skin to become rough and irritated. It normally causes itching and sometimes bleeding. Learn how to cure baby Eczema.

12 Best Eczema Products for Babies to Soothe Sensitive Skin
Eczema, or atopic dermatitis, is a common skin condition among infants and children. For relief, try these ointments, cleansers, and lotions specifically developed for eczema.
Does Your Baby Have Eczema? The Water in Your Home Could Be to Blame
A new study looks at the association between eczema in babies and hard water.
Why You Shouldn't Put Olive or Sunflower Oil on Baby's Skin
Using olive or sunflower oil on newborn babies' skin can do more harm than good.
Baby Eczema Causes and Treatment: A Parent's Guide
As if itchy, flaky skin wasn't bad enough, this chronic rash often ushers in food allergies, asthma, and other conditions, according to research. Here’s everything we know about baby eczema and how to keep these troubles at bay. Plus, how Black and Latinx kids are more likely to experience severe cases of the skin condition.
Want to Lower Baby's Risk of Allergies? Here's What to Feed Him!
How Often Should You Bathe Your Newborn?
There's a good reason to skip your baby's bath tonight. Learn how frequently you should bathe your newborn according to experts, as well as tips for preventing eczema outbreaks between baths.
Real Mom: My Baby Has Eczema
Eczema, or atopic dermatitis, is a common problem among babies. First-time mom Melissa set out to change her family's lifestyle to help alleviate baby Ethan's severe eczema. Get her tips for treating eczema and providing relief for itchy skin rashes.
Checklist: Soothe Your Baby's Eczema
Infantile eczema, or atopic dermatitis, can occur when a baby is switched from breast milk to formula, or started on solids. Use this checklist to reduce baby's risk of eczema and make her feel better.
What's That Rash?
Infant Eczema and the Weather
The Girlfriends' Guide to Pediatric Eczema: The Basics
