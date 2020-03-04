12 Best Eczema Products for Babies to Soothe Sensitive Skin
Eczema, or atopic dermatitis, is a common skin condition among infants and children. For relief, try these ointments, cleansers, and lotions specifically developed for eczema.
Does Your Baby Have Eczema? The Water in Your Home Could Be to Blame
A new study looks at the association between eczema in babies and hard water.
Why You Shouldn't Put Olive or Sunflower Oil on Baby's Skin
Using olive or sunflower oil on newborn babies' skin can do more harm than good.
Baby Eczema Causes and Treatment: A Parent's Guide
As if itchy, flaky skin wasn't bad enough, this chronic rash often ushers in food allergies, asthma, and other conditions, according to research. Here’s everything we know about baby eczema and how to keep these troubles at bay. Plus, how Black and Latinx kids are more likely to experience severe cases of the skin condition.
How Often Should You Bathe Your Newborn?
There's a good reason to skip your baby's bath tonight. Learn how frequently you should bathe your newborn according to experts, as well as tips for preventing eczema outbreaks between baths.