Hearing Loss

Some hearing problems don't present themselves until your baby is several months old. Learn how to protect your baby's hearing, and more, including safe ways to clean your baby's ears.

Most Recent

Deaf Toddler Hears Her Mom Say ‘I Love You’ for the First Time After Getting Cochlear Implants
1-year-old A'deja Rivers has also discovered a love for music since getting her cochlear implants earlier this month.
Baby Lights Up as She Hears Her Parents for the First Time After Receiving Cochlear Implants
At six months old, Francesca Jones was given the gift of hearing for Christmas.
Noisy Toys and Kids' Hearing
Your child's loud toys aren't just annoying; they could seriously harm her hearing. Here's why (and how) you should turn down the volume.
How to Protect Baby's Hearing
Little ears need lots of attention. Here's how to make sure your baby's hearing is on track.
Sound Off on Hearing Loss
Hearing loss is surprisingly common in babies -- but a shocking number of children aren't diagnosed or treated until much too late.
Caring for a Baby With Hearing Loss
If your baby has hearing loss, some aspects of baby care can be a little tricky. Here's what to expect and how to help your infant develop at her own pace.
More Hearing Loss

Listen to This
What can your baby hear -- and how much does she understand? Learn all about what's going on between those cute little ears.
Sound Advice for Children's Ears
Your child's ears are prone to all sorts of problems that can cause pain, affect hearing, and even delay language development. That's why it's crucial to keep these delicate little organs healthy. Our guide will show you how.
Signs of Vision or Hearing Problems
Baby' Exposure to Loud Noise
All About Your Baby's Hearing
