Cough

The presence of a persistent cough may mean your baby has a virus. There are different types of coughs - some are dry and others wet and may bring up mucus. Learn how to decode your baby's cough, when to call the doctor, and more.

Dry Cough in Kids: Causes, Remedies, and When to See a Doctor
A dry cough doesn’t produce any mucus or phlegm, and it tends to stick around for days or weeks. Learn more about the causes of dry cough and natural remedies to combat it.
What a Wheezing Cough Means in Babies and Toddlers
Is your child making a high-pitched whistling sound when she coughs? The culprit could be bronchiolitis, asthma, or something else entirely. Learn more about the causes, symptoms, and treatment options for wheezing coughs.
California Baby Died of Whooping Cough, Report Says
It's the state's first infant death from pertussis since 2018. Officials say vaccination is the best way to prevent it.
The Horrifying Consequences of the Anti-Vaccine Movement
These parents never imagined their child would catch one of the life-threatening diseases that vaccines can prevent. But just because the illnesses are rare doesn’t mean they’re not a tragic reality for parents who have lost their children to them. Here are their stories.
Getting the Tdap Vaccine During Pregnancy Could Save Your Baby's Life
A pregnant woman's Tdap vaccine will help protect her newborn against pertussis (whooping cough) until he's old enough to get his own shots.
Babies With Whooping Cough May Have This Terrifying Symptom Instead of Coughing
"The scary symptom for babies is when they don't cough but silently choke and turn blue/purple from lack of oxygen."
This Video of a 4-Month-Old Baby With Whooping Cough Will Break Your Heart
The mother who posted it is pleading with other parents to vaccinate their children against pertussis. 
Are Cough and Cold Medicines Safe for Babies?
Cough syrup could seriously harm your little one, and even natural cures like honey aren't safe for babies. 
Pneumonia Symptoms and Treatment
All About Whooping Cough in Babies and Kids
My Wake-Up Call with Whooping Cough
Can Agave Nectar Ease a Cough?

9 Natural Toddler Cough Remedies

It's miserable to watch your toddler suffer through sickness. Help them feel better with these home remedies for cough in kids.

