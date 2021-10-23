The Best Baby Thermometers to Check for Fevers Quickly and Gently

Best Newborn Baby Thermometer: Fridababy 3-in-1 True Temperature Digital Thermometer

When it comes to newborn babies, rectal readings are considered the best, which is why this 3-in-1 thermometer from Fridababy is a must-have for new parents. You can take temperatures orally, rectally, or under the arm and receive a reading in just 10 seconds. The 30-second recall feature allows you to double check your newborn's temperature without having to reinsert the thermometer. Thanks to the included stopper, you'll never have to worry about inserting the device too far when taking rectal readings.

To buy: Fridababy 3-in-1 True Temperature Digital Thermometer, $19.99, target.com.