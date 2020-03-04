Colds

No matter what you do, your baby will inevitably get a cold - and more than one. There's not really much you can do to prevent it from happening. But there are things you can do to ease your baby's discomfort.

The Best Baby Thermometers to Check for Fevers Quickly and Gently
High temperatures in newborns and infants can be dangerous, so a good thermometer matters.
Vitamin D May Be the Key to Fewer Colds
Could a simple vitamin (and no, not vitamin C!) be the key to cutting down on the seemingly never-ending colds and infections that highjack our households?
Dad Posts Plea After Baby Almost Dies: Parents, Wash Your Hands
One dad is spreading the word about the importance of hand washing after almost losing his baby girl to RSV.
5 Baby Cold Remedies for Cough and Congestion
When your baby has a cold, you'll do anything to help them feel better. These home remedies for cough and congestion can get them on the road to recovery.
How to Clear a Baby's Stuffy Nose
Is your little one suffering from a stuffy nose? These expert-approved home remedies can help combat their congestion.
4 Common Questions About Curing Baby's Cold
When your little one gets sick, you just want to make her feel better. We can help.
How to Decode Your Baby's Cough
Caring for a baby with a wet or dry cough? Listen for wheezing, hacking, or barking first, then read on to find out what's normal and when it's time to worry.
Cold Comfort: How to Treat Baby's Runny Nose
The fall and winter months are Sicky City. From the common cold to Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), learn about the most common illnesses in babies that strike during flu season, and how to treat them.
Snot Removal 101
Soothe Baby's Cold Symptoms
Babies Catching a Cold
Conquering Colds and Flu
