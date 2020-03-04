Birth Defects

Roughly one in every 33 babies is born with a birth defect according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Learn about biochemical birth defects, Spina Bifida, and more.

Most Recent

2-Year-Old Boy with Spina Bifida Crawls for the First Time Thanks to Dad's Ambitious Invention
The Frog is a $300 device on wheels that allows a child who is at least 6-months-old to use their arms to move.
A Guide to Baby Birthmarks
Spots and splotches are surprisingly common on a newborn's skin, but they're not all created equal. Experts decode the big differences between baby birthmarks. 
Meet the 2-Year-Old Kansas Boy with Spina Bifida Who Has Stolen the Internet's Heart!
Two-year-old Roman Dinkel has reached typical toddler milestones, such as talking, playing with toys and interacting with other kids. But the little boy has drawn even more kudos for an extra special feat: walking with crutches.
Parents Race Against Time to Save 13-Month-Old Son From Rare and Fatal 'Baby Alzheimer's'
Baby Purnell suffers from Niemann-Pick Type A, a rare and fatal genetic disease that will eventually cause his body to shut down.
Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About His Baby Boy's Heart Condition
The talk show host tearfully revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that his newborn son Billy had open heart surgery last week to correct a birth defect.
After a 12-Week-Old Was Bullied, His Parents Were Surprised by the Kindness of Strangers
One family recieves a heartwarming gift for their son, born with a cleft lip and palate.
More Birth Defects

This Miracle Baby's Reaction to Seeing Snow for the First Time Will Melt Your Heart
Her parents were told she would never make it to see winter, making this photo all the more touching.
This Little Girl Born With Her Heart Outside Her Body Is Defying All Odds!
Ninety percent of babies born with ectopia cordis die within days or are stillborn, but Kieran Veitz is now almost 2!
Miracle Baby Born With 80 Percent of His Brain Missing Turns 2
We Continue to Learn More Ways Zika Can Harm Babies
Study Finds How Likely a Woman with Zika Is to Have a Baby with Microcephaly
'My Son Has Microcephaly': One Mom's Story

Zika Is Dangerous in Any Stage of Pregnancy

According to a study, the Zika virus comes with dangerous side effects no matter what stage of pregnancy you're in when affected, so avoid it if you can.

All Birth Defects

Shocking Number of Pregnant Women Prescribed Opioids, Babies Born with NAS
1-Year-Old Baby Addie Grace Loses Her Battle With Rare Disease
This Baby Did Something Incredible in the Hour She Was Alive
9 Birth Defects and Their Symptoms and Treatments
More Babies Born Addicted to Painkillers
The First-Ever World Birth Defects Day
Preemie Who Received a Heart Transplant Is Still a Fighter
Baby Born With Organs on the Outside Is (Finally) Home
"Bucket List" Baby Shane Is Born...Spends a Few Precious Hours With His Parents
We Can't Stop Talking About These 3 Unforgettable Babies
Birthmark Questions
Nutrition May Make 'Neural Tube' Birth Defects More Common Among Hispanics
New Technology Could Allow Surgery on the Unborn
Pollution, Autism Linked in Study
Birth Defects in Washington State Mystify Doctors
Caring for a Baby With Cerebral Palsy
Caring for a Baby With Cystic Fibrosis
Signs of Down Syndrome in Babies and Children
10 Things You Need to Know About Birth Defects
Dad's Diet May Affect Baby's Health
When Your Baby Is Diagnosed With A Birth Defect
Rare Birth Defect Doubled in Last Decade
How Do You Know If Your Baby Has a Heart Defect?
Baby Born with Serious Heart Defect Leaving Hospital
What is Spina Bifida?
