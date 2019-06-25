Baby Teeth & Teething

How to Manage the Teething Stage
Did your little one just start teething? Learn how to manage the discomfort of this major milestone.Read More
FDA Warns Parents Against Teething Jewelry After a Baby Accidentally Strangles Himself to Death
The safety concerns came after the 7-month-old and 18-month-old both experienced trauma because of the teething jewelry.Read More
The Ultimate Baby Teeth Chart
Know when to expect your tot's first pearly whites—and how to care for them!—with this helpful baby teething chart and expert advice.Read More
See How This Teething Baby Ended Up With Lead Poisoning from a Healing Bracelet
A child ended up developing dangerous lead levels from a homeopathic bracelet. Learn what's safe—and what's not—to avoid lead poisoning.Read More
Warning: Your Child's Sophie the Giraffe Teether Might Be Full of Mold
Several moms have shared photos of the popular teething toy with mold growing inside, although the company has not issued a recall.Read More
6 Myths About Baby Teeth
Get the facts about baby teeth and get your infant started on the path to good oral health as early as possible.Read More