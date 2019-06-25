Baby Teeth & Teething

Teething can be an ordeal for your baby - and you! Learn how to recognize the signs and symptoms of teething, find out when babies start teething, plus get advice on how to ease your baby's pain. Plus expert advice on how to care for your baby's teeth, and when to make your first dentist appointment.

Most Recent

How to Manage the Teething Stage

Did your little one just start teething? Learn how to manage the discomfort of this major milestone.
FDA Warns Parents Against Teething Jewelry After a Baby Accidentally Strangles Himself to Death

The safety concerns came after the 7-month-old and 18-month-old both experienced trauma because of the teething jewelry.
The Ultimate Baby Teeth Chart

Know when to expect your tot's first pearly whites—and how to care for them!—with this helpful baby teething chart and expert advice.  
See How This Teething Baby Ended Up With Lead Poisoning from a Healing Bracelet

A child ended up developing dangerous lead levels from a homeopathic bracelet. Learn what's safe—and what's not—to avoid lead poisoning.
Warning: Your Child's Sophie the Giraffe Teether Might Be Full of Mold

Several moms have shared photos of the popular teething toy with mold growing inside, although the company has not issued a recall.
6 Myths About Baby Teeth

Get the facts about baby teeth and get your infant started on the path to good oral health as early as possible.
More Baby Teeth & Teething

The Best Baby Teething Advice from Experts

No doubt about it: Cutting a new tooth is painful for Baby—and you. From teething fevers to the baby teething timeline, we asked doctors to give us the facts when it comes to your most common questions.
Your Baby's Teething Timeline

Teething is a painful process for both mom and baby. Learn more about the signs of teething, plus the soothing remedies that will ease this uncomfortable baby milestone. 
Baby Teeth: Frequently Asked Questions

The Surprising Truth About Cavities in Children

When Do Babies Start Teething?

7 Tips for Baby Tooth Care

FDA Warns Against Homeopathic Teething Gels & Tablets: What You Need to Know

There are now 400 reports of adverse side effects—including 10 deaths—associated with these products, according to the FDA.

All Baby Teeth & Teething

Mom-Tested Teething Advice

Baby Teeth Basics

Babying Little Teeth

Is Your Baby Teething? The FDA Updates Warning on Gum-Numbing Medications!

The Fight Against Cavities: How to Care for Babies' Teeth

The Whole Tooth

Help! My Baby's Teething.

Baby-Teeth Basics

Baby's First Teeth

Dr. Alan Greene on Delayed Teething

Teething: Time Frame

7 Tips on Baby Tooth Care

