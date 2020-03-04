6 Early Autism Intervention Activities for Babies
Experts are discovering that everyday playful interactions with babies ages 9 to 12 months can help reduce symptoms of autism—and boost any child’s development.
Early Signs of Autism in Babies
Parents can sometimes detect early signs of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in babies under 12 months old. Here's what you need to know.
A Hearing Test Could Help Detect Autism at Birth
A new study finds an in-depth hearing test could help doctors and parents know right away if a child is at greater risk for autism.
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Reveals Son Greyson, 2½, Has Autism After Opening Up About His Speech Delay
While Greyson is still presently “non-verbal” according to his mom, she says that he’s currently on a path of “positive, positive” progress.
When Getting the Gear Isn’t a Given
The gift of essential baby items from the Good+ Foundation helped one family manage homelessness, high-risk pregnancies, and their child’s special needs.
Autism Looks Different in Boys and Girls, New Study Finds
A new study in Molecular Autism tackles the question of whether or not there are quantifiable differences in repetitive and restrictive behaviors between boys and girls with ASD.