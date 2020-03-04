Autism

There are different degrees of Autism, a developmental disorder that affects the brain's normal development of social and communication skills. Learn to spot the signs of autism and find out what you can do to treat it.

6 Early Autism Intervention Activities for Babies
Experts are discovering that everyday playful interactions with babies ages 9 to 12 months can help reduce symptoms of autism—and boost any child’s development.
Early Signs of Autism in Babies
Parents can sometimes detect early signs of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in babies under 12 months old. Here's what you need to know.
A Hearing Test Could Help Detect Autism at Birth
A new study finds an in-depth hearing test could help doctors and parents know right away if a child is at greater risk for autism.
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Reveals Son Greyson, 2½, Has Autism After Opening Up About His Speech Delay
While Greyson is still presently “non-verbal” according to his mom, she says that he’s currently on a path of “positive, positive” progress.
When Getting the Gear Isn’t a Given
The gift of essential baby items from the Good+ Foundation helped one family manage homelessness, high-risk pregnancies, and their child’s special needs.
Autism Looks Different in Boys and Girls, New Study Finds
A new study in Molecular Autism tackles the question of whether or not there are quantifiable differences in repetitive and restrictive behaviors between boys and girls with ASD. 
5 Reasons to Read the Autism Book Everyone's Talking About
Steve Silberman's NeuroTribes: The Legacy of Autism and The Future of Neurodiversity, is the book I wish I'd read first when my son Liam first got his diagnosis 4 years ago. 
Yes, Kids With Autism Can Be Creative (But You Knew That!)
New research has proven what plenty of parents already know: people with autism can have good creativity.
Autism Signs: Your Month-by-Month Guide
Is It Autism? First Signs and Important Treatments
What It's Really Like To Raise a Child with Autism
