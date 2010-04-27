Your Child's Allergies: How Symptoms Progress

By Parents Editors April 27, 2010
Credit: Alexandra Grablewski
An "Allergic March" refers to how allergic diseases progress throughout your life. Find out how allergies begin -- and progress -- throughout your child's early ears.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

The Progression of an Allergy

Credit: Alexandra Grablewski

Many doctors believe that kids with one allergy are more likely to develop others -- a theory called the allergic march. Think of it as a parade route. A baby starts with one allergy; marching through life, he's likely to develop others. This doesn't mean he definitely will, but the theory helps docs ID kids who are more prone. Your child could also go off-route and develop an allergy or asthma later, even after the five-year mark.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

3-12 Months: Eczema

Credit: Marty Baldwin

About 20 percent of infants develop eczema, and 30 percent of these cases are triggered by a food allergy. Thirty percent of children who have eczema go on to develop nasal allergies.

3 of 6

6-12 Months: Food Allergies

Credit: Shannon Greer

Ten percent of infants have a food allergy, and about 30 percent of these kids develop asthma eventually.

Advertisement

4 of 6

12 Months and Up: Nasal Allergies

Nasal allergies affect as many as 40 percent of children.

5 of 6

3-5 Years: Asthma

Credit: Bryan McCay

Nine percent of children have asthma and according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, asthma is the third-ranking cause of hospitalization in children.

Originally published in the Month 2010 issue of American Baby magazine.

6 of 6

For More Information on Childhood Allergies

Credit: Alexandra Grablewski

For additional allergy resources, be sure to check out:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Parents Editors