Your Child's Allergies: How Symptoms Progress
The Progression of an Allergy
Many doctors believe that kids with one allergy are more likely to develop others -- a theory called the allergic march. Think of it as a parade route. A baby starts with one allergy; marching through life, he's likely to develop others. This doesn't mean he definitely will, but the theory helps docs ID kids who are more prone. Your child could also go off-route and develop an allergy or asthma later, even after the five-year mark.
3-12 Months: Eczema
About 20 percent of infants develop eczema, and 30 percent of these cases are triggered by a food allergy. Thirty percent of children who have eczema go on to develop nasal allergies.
6-12 Months: Food Allergies
Ten percent of infants have a food allergy, and about 30 percent of these kids develop asthma eventually.
12 Months and Up: Nasal Allergies
Nasal allergies affect as many as 40 percent of children.
3-5 Years: Asthma
Nine percent of children have asthma and according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, asthma is the third-ranking cause of hospitalization in children.
Originally published in the Month 2010 issue of American Baby magazine.
For More Information on Childhood Allergies
For additional allergy resources, be sure to check out: