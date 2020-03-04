What Your Baby’s Poop May Be Telling You About Milk Allergies
Loose, mucous-y, or blood-tinged stool could indicate a cow’s milk protein allergy in babies. Here’s how to spot the symptoms.
All About Food Allergies in Babies
An upset tummy, a rash, or difficulty breathing are common signs of food allergies in babies. Learn what to do if you suspect this common phenomenon.
New Treatment For Peanut Allergy Could Help Keep Kids Safe
For children with peanut allergies, accidental exposure can be life threatening. A new drug treatment would take away some of that risk.
3 Things You Didn't Know About Oral Allergies Syndrome
We caught up with Dr. Jeffrey Factor, MD., to learn more about the mild allergy syndrome.
5 Frequently Asked Questions About Preventing Peanut Allergies
Experts now advise introducing the food to children in infancy, but many docs aren’t discussing the current recommendations with parents, according to a new study. Here’s the 411.
Eczema or Food Allergies? How to Diagnose Your Baby’s Rash
Does your newborn’s rash indicate a food allergy, eczema, or something else? We broke down the symptoms that parents need to know.