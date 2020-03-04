Allergies

Allergies can cause a runny nose, sneezing, itching, or coughing. Food allergies are the most common in babies, but pets and insects can also cause an allergic reaction. Learn about baby allergies and how to ease them.

Most Recent

What Your Baby’s Poop May Be Telling You About Milk Allergies
Loose, mucous-y, or blood-tinged stool could indicate a cow’s milk protein allergy in babies. Here’s how to spot the symptoms.
All About Food Allergies in Babies
An upset tummy, a rash, or difficulty breathing are common signs of food allergies in babies. Learn what to do if you suspect this common phenomenon.
New Treatment For Peanut Allergy Could Help Keep Kids Safe
For children with peanut allergies, accidental exposure can be life threatening. A new drug treatment would take away some of that risk.
3 Things You Didn't Know About Oral Allergies Syndrome
We caught up with Dr. Jeffrey Factor, MD., to learn more about the mild allergy syndrome.
5 Frequently Asked Questions About Preventing Peanut Allergies
Experts now advise introducing the food to children in infancy, but many docs aren’t discussing the current recommendations with parents, according to a new study. Here’s the 411.
Eczema or Food Allergies? How to Diagnose Your Baby’s Rash
Does your newborn’s rash indicate a food allergy, eczema, or something else? We broke down the symptoms that parents need to know.
More Allergies

Should You Feed Your Baby Peanuts? The AAP Weighs In
In a consensus, the American Academy of Pediatrics and nine other medical professional organizations threw their weight behind a study recommending that peanut-containing products be introduced to babies.
Can Babies Have Seasonal Allergies?
If your baby is experiencing signs of hay fever—itchy and runny nose, watery eyes, sneezing—could he possibly have seasonal allergies? We spoke with experts to find out. 
How to Give an Epinephrine Injection
Checklist: 10 Foods You Shouldn't Feed Baby
Will My Baby Ever Outgrow His Allergies?
Babies and Skin Allergies

Does My Baby Have a Gluten Allergy?

Gluten hides in all sorts of foods -- it can even be in your breast milk! If you're worried that your baby might have a gluten allergy, here's what you need to know.

All Allergies

Peanut Allergies Safety for Babies and Toddlers
Baby Allergies
All About Baby Allergies
