Caring for your sick baby is among the biggest responsibilities any new parent faces. Here, you'll find information on some of the most common (and uncommon) health problems your baby is likely to encounter including: Acid Reflux, Allergies, Asthma, Autism, Colds, Constipation, Cough, Flu, Ear Infection, Eczema, Diarrhea, Fever, Teething, Rashes, Sunburn, and more.

Celebrity Moms Talk About Overcoming Postpartum Depression

The more we talk about postpartum depression, the less unnecessarily taboo it becomes. Here, 10 famous moms who've spoken out about their experiences in an effort to reassure other parents that they're not alone.
What to Expect During Your Postpartum Depression Screening

Postpartum depression (PPD) can be serious and scary—but the idea of being tested for it shouldn't be. Experts explain how PPD tests using the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale work and what to expect.
A Postpartum Depression Timeline: When It Starts and How Long It Can Last

From the last trimester of pregnancy to a year after giving birth, experts shed light on when postpartum depression symptoms can appear in new parents.
RSV in Infants: Everything Parents Need to Know

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, can lead to dangerous infections in young babies, yet it's not talked about near as much as the flu. From symptoms to treatment options, these are the need-to-know facts on RSV according to experts.
Telemedicine Could Be the Help Postpartum Parents Need

Postpartum mental health matters—and digital appointments are helping many new moms get the right care.
Longer Paid Family Leave Could Help Protect Moms Against PPD

Postpartum depression affects many women in the U.S., where there is a lack of paid family leave. Here's how better leave can help mothers.
How to Decode Your Baby's Cough

Caring for a baby with a wet or dry cough? Listen for wheezing, hacking, or barking first, then read on to find out what's normal and when it's time to worry.
8 Must-Have Cold Products for Babies

On average, you can expect your child to have eight to ten colds in her first two years. She’s going to need all this stuff.
Foods That Cause and Relieve Constipation in Babies

Constipation in Babies: Signs, Causes, and Cures

Lose the Baby Weight for Good: 18 Real Moms Tell You How

Scary Baby Symptoms (That Are Perfectly Normal)

Home Remedies for Thrush in Babies

Learn how to treat thrush, those pesky white patches on your infant's tongue and cheeks, with ingredients that can be found in your pantry.

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome: Symptoms and Causes Parents Need to Know

How Common Is SIDS? Here Are the Statistics Parents Should Know

Black Moms are Suffering from Postpartum Depression in Silence and That Needs to Change

Does Your Baby Need a SIDS Monitor?

7 Newborn Vaccines Your Baby Needs

Mom Whose Late Son Died in Drowning Hears His Heart in Little Girl It Saved

What to Do When Your Baby Has a Fever

2-Year-Old Boy with Spina Bifida Crawls for the First Time Thanks to Dad's Ambitious Invention

Deaf Toddler Hears Her Mom Say ‘I Love You’ for the First Time After Getting Cochlear Implants

Why It's Totally Fine to Let Your Kid Sit in the 'W' Position

This Family Wants You to Take the #SmashSMARD Challenge to Abolish Their Son's Rare Degenerative Disease

I Went to The Psych Unit for PPD and This is What It's Like

1-Year-Old Girl Who Beat Stage 4 Cancer Poses for Sweet Photos Announcing the News

Latina Moms Have a High Risk of Postpartum Anxiety—Here's How They Cope

Early Signs of Autism in Babies

How to Manage the Teething Stage

Zulresso: All About The New Postpartum Depression Drug

The Chemical Difference Between PPD and Depression

5 New Ways to Beat the Baby Blues

One Mom's Photo of Postpartum Reality: 'I Couldn't Believe it Was Me'

This Mom's Raw Postpartum Post is a Must-Read

Postpartum Rage: One Mom’s Uncontrollable Anger After Giving Birth

5 Things About Maternity Leave That Only Moms Know

The 'Masala Body' Founder Lost Her Baby Weight the Healthy Way—And You Can Too

Toddler Has a ‘Winter Coat’ In Her Body After Open-Heart Surgery for Rare Condition

