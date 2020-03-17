8 Baby Subscription Boxes That Make Life Easier for New Parents

Image zoom Lovevery

Whether you have a little one on the way or recently welcomed your infant to the world, chances are you're leaning into any sort of impulse to act like a homebody. Target runs might be useful, but they can be a challenge when you have a newborn in tow. It's no wonder there are a bevy of subscription services that deliver quality products for playtime, snack time, and more.

Here are eight baby subscription boxes you'll want to consider grabbing if you're a new parent.

1. The Play Kits by Lovevery

Subscribe to this monthly box, and you'll get research-backed, non-toxic play products intended to help parents create meaningful playtime moments with their little ones from the time the arrive through their next 24 months of growth. Each Play Kit is designed to deliver the toys and activities children both want and require for brain development, at exactly the right time, so that parents can rest assured they're giving their little ones the best possible start in life. Shop here

Image zoom Tiny Organics

2. Tiny Organics

Tiny Organics offers a subscription to all-natural, sustainable baby food The Company offers a carefully crafted selection of 14 meals (and counting) specifically designed to suit babies’ and toddlers’ developmental milestones. The menu system introduces little ones to their first 100 flavors before age 2, using textured foods that are 100 percent organic, plant-based and free of the Big-8 allergens.

"When I was pregnant with my son, I thought, 'There must be an alternative to the sugary purees 80's and 90's babies were raised on!' I wanted to find an option for my son that was actually straight vegetables not masked by fruit," says Betsy Fore, co-founder and co-CEO of Tiny Organics. "Sofia and I built Tiny around the Baby-Led Weaning movement out of Europe whereby you could begin feeding whole, real, palate expanding foods from the very first bites. Our 'First 100 Flavors' was born out of a real need to introduce little ones to all the vegetables they need." Shop here

Image zoom Bitsy Box

3. Bitsy Box

From the makers of Bump Box, Bitsy Box is a monthly subscription to products handpicked by moms, tailored to your baby's age and designed for a playful experience. Choose a subscription plan that is month-to-month or is three, six, nine, or 12 months. Shop here

Image zoom Honest

4. Honest Diapers & Wipes

If you're a creature of habit and just want to ensure your little one has enough diapers and wipes at any given time, then snagging Honest's Diapers & Wipes subscription box is a smart move. Being a subscriber also earns you early access to the company's limited edition prints. Shop here

Image zoom Amazon

5. Amazon Prime Book Box

You'll always have a new title to reach for during story time when you subscribe to the Prime Book Box, which delivers children’s books every one, two, or three months. Shop here

Image zoom HelloFresh

6. HelloFresh

More for you than for baby, but being a new parent can make it tough to get out to the store, and you might not want to spend time thinking about what's for dinner. By subscribing to HelloFresh, you can pick your meals depending on your dietary preferences, schedule and household size, and your delivery will show up on the day of your choosing. You can also manage your weekly menu, pause deliveries, or modify your HelloFresh plan at any time from a computer or with the iOS and Android apps. Shop here

7. Panda Crate by KiwiCo

Panda Crate, a collaboration between KiwiCo and Seattle Children's Hospital, was inspired by the vision of helping busy parents nurture naturally curious and creative babies. Each monthly crate includes developmentally-appropriate, research-backed products and information targeted to your child's age. Shop here

8. Surprisly

This monthly, curated subscription box makes it simple to find high-quality, eco-conscious clothes for your little one. You'll get a variety of looks—all made from natural fabrics—for playtime, outings and sleeping. Shop here