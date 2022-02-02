The 10 Best Pacifiers, According to Parents and Babies

Note that, like bottles, pacifiers can be cleaned and sterilized. For safety, you can give the nipple a little pull to be sure it's not separating from the shield—if it is, throw it away. Final safety note: Don't tie the pacifier to your baby, which presents a strangulation hazard. Yes, chasing down a fallen paci is annoying but since infants sleep on their back, there's a good chance that the pacifier will mostly stay in. By the time your baby is tossing around, they'll have the hand control to start to retrieve their own pacifier.