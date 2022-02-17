Double Stroller Recalled Due to Wheel Breakage and Fall Hazard
Valco Baby has recalled more than 1,000 double strollers due to a risk of falling, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says.
The affected model, the Snap Duo Trend, was sold between February and October of 2020 and could be purchased both online and in stores. Retailers include Amazon, www.albeebaby.com, www.pishposhbaby.com, as well as various other U.S. locations. Affected colors include charcoal, gray, night, and denim, and strollers with order numbers 7884, 7885, or 7886 and model numbers N9938, N9939, N9872m or N0001 are included in the recall.
In total, 1,290 strollers were affected.
The decision to pull the product came about after more than 200 complaints were received. Each cited wheel issues, with the front wheels snapping off or breaking while the strollers were in use. No injuries have been reported, and the recall was voluntary.
Customers should stop using the stroller immediately and should contact Valco Baby for a free replacement front wheel assembly and instructions on how to install it. Known purchasers have been (or will be) contacted directly.
- RELATED: The Best Baby Strollers of 2021
For more information about the recall, visit www.valcobaby.com/recall and/or email recall@valcobaby.com. You can also call Valco Baby at 800-610-7850 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.
Comments