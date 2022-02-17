Double Stroller Recalled Due to Wheel Breakage and Fall Hazard

The affected model, the Snap Duo Trend, was sold between February and October of 2020 and could be purchased both online and in stores. Retailers include Amazon, www.albeebaby.com, www.pishposhbaby.com, as well as various other U.S. locations. Affected colors include charcoal, gray, night, and denim, and strollers with order numbers 7884, 7885, or 7886 and model numbers N9938, N9939, N9872m or N0001 are included in the recall.