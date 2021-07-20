Hurry! This Celeb-Loved Stroller Is $270 Off During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Most of us can't afford multiple live-in nannies and aestheticians who'll make postpartum house calls so we can look fresh-faced and well-rested at all times. But there is one luxury of celebrity parents that is much more within our reach: an easy-to-use, easy-on-the-eyes stroller like the Nuna Mixx. And thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, the stroller beloved by the likes of Jessica Biel and Khloé Kardashian is even more affordable.
The 2021 Nuna Mixx Next Refined Collection stroller, bassinet and sling bag set normally retails for $1,049.90, but during the Anniversary Sale, it's going for just $779.90, a discount of 26 percent. And though the sale doesn't officially start until July 28, you can take advantage of this deal right now with early access through your Nordstrom credit card.
The Dutch-designed Nuna Mixx Next stroller offers a lot for that price. In practical terms, the 2021 edition has rubber tires, rear-wheel suspension, and can easily fold into a compact size for travel and storage. The stroller can face out to the world or toward you, and fully reclines for naps. Nuna Pipa car seats fit into the included ring adapter. The adjustable push bar and removable arm bar is made of leatherette, which looks great contrasted with the textured taupe material of the brand's Refined Collection. There's also a stylish sling bag that attaches to the push bar.
That's a great deal, considering the bassinet alone retails for $249.95. The bassinet has been tested for overnight sleep safety, and it folds completely flat when not in use, making this stroller a great option for travel. You can also buy a separate stand to use the bassinet in your home on its own.
While a Nuna Mixx stroller is certainly priced above average strollers on the market, its thoughtful details could make it the only stroller you have to buy for your child before they're ready to run off on their own.