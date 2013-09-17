Sweet New Strollers
Chicco Cortina
A wide snack tray up front and room for a huge basket beneath: Chicco's Cortina is designed for all-day outings. ($350; Diapers.com)
UppaBaby Cruz
UppaBaby's Cruz is all about the deep seat. Recline it with one hand and turn it to face you or the sidewalk ahead. ($460; UppaBaby.com; blue liner, $45; TivoliCouture.com)
Bumbleride Indie
The three big all-terrain wheels on Bumbleride's Indie provide a smooth journey; it's naptime heaven. ($530; Bumbleride.com)
Mamas & Papas Sola
We love the floral print on Mamas & Papas' Sola ($400). Even better: The seat on this British beauty reverses.
Graco Modes Click Connect Travel System
Graco's Modes Click Connect travel system features a frame, a car seat (not shown), and this neat seat, which can face you or out. ($350; BabiesRUs.com)
BOB Motion
BOB's Motion ($380) features the stellar shock absorption and easy push of a jogger, yet it turns on a dime like a city stroller.
GiggleBaby Umbrella Stroller
Need a lightweight model for your sitter-upper? GiggleBaby's new umbrella stroller ($100) has a colorful seat and a tray for your stuff.
Evenflo JourneyLite Travel System
And the best-bargain award goes to Evenflo's JourneyLite travel system ($150); get this full-size stroller and a car seat (not shown) for a song!
Safety 1st SleekRide Premier
The nautical stripes on Safety 1st's SleekRide Premier ($250) are jaunty; the big basket holds your shopping haul.
Kolcraft Contours Bliss
Kolcraft's versatile Contours Bliss ($400) starts as a bassinet-like pram perfect for your newborn, or the frame can hold a car seat. As Baby grows, add a cushy seat (which can face either way), with a leg warmer.
Baby Jogger Summit X3
Will you and your little one be on the run? The Baby Jogger Summit X3 ($430), with its air-filled tires, can keep the pace.
Summer Infant Fuze
Summer Infant's Fuze ($350) is pleasingly lightweight, the seat reverses, and we're tickled by the pedicure-friendly brake!
Cybex Onyx
Eight wheels on Cybex's Onyx ($260) help you nail tight turns; lift it by the handle to put it in the trunk.
Maxi-Cosi Kaia
Your ride won't get mixed up with anyone else's when you push and park Maxi-Cosi's fiery-red Kaia ($200). It folds easily and small for storage.
BabyHome Emotion
BabyHome's Emotion ($300) is smart (durable fabric that holds up to wear and tear) and pretty (check out the curved profile).
Valco Snap 4
Our bonus stroller, because it's too good to pass up is Valco's Snap 4 ($280). It weighs just 15 pounds and can roll when it's folded too.
