Sweet New Strollers

By Jessica Hartshorn
Peter Ardito
Find your perfect strollmate among our new favorite baby strollers.
Chicco Cortina

Shannon Greer

A wide snack tray up front and room for a huge basket beneath: Chicco's Cortina is designed for all-day outings. ($350; Diapers.com)

UppaBaby Cruz

Shannon Greer

UppaBaby's Cruz is all about the deep seat. Recline it with one hand and turn it to face you or the sidewalk ahead. ($460; UppaBaby.com; blue liner, $45; TivoliCouture.com)

Bumbleride Indie

Shannon Greer

The three big all-terrain wheels on Bumbleride's Indie provide a smooth journey; it's naptime heaven. ($530; Bumbleride.com)

Mamas & Papas Sola

Shannon Greer

We love the floral print on Mamas & Papas' Sola ($400). Even better: The seat on this British beauty reverses.

Graco Modes Click Connect Travel System

Peter Ardito

Graco's Modes Click Connect travel system features a frame, a car seat (not shown), and this neat seat, which can face you or out. ($350; BabiesRUs.com)

BOB Motion

Peter Ardito

BOB's Motion ($380) features the stellar shock absorption and easy push of a jogger, yet it turns on a dime like a city stroller.

GiggleBaby Umbrella Stroller

Peter Ardito

Need a lightweight model for your sitter-upper? GiggleBaby's new umbrella stroller ($100) has a colorful seat and a tray for your stuff.

Evenflo JourneyLite Travel System

Peter Ardito

And the best-bargain award goes to Evenflo's JourneyLite travel system ($150); get this full-size stroller and a car seat (not shown) for a song!

Safety 1st SleekRide Premier

Peter Ardito

The nautical stripes on Safety 1st's SleekRide Premier ($250) are jaunty; the big basket holds your shopping haul.

Kolcraft Contours Bliss

Peter Ardito

Kolcraft's versatile Contours Bliss ($400) starts as a bassinet-like pram perfect for your newborn, or the frame can hold a car seat. As Baby grows, add a cushy seat (which can face either way), with a leg warmer.

Baby Jogger Summit X3

Peter Ardito

Will you and your little one be on the run? The Baby Jogger Summit X3 ($430), with its air-filled tires, can keep the pace.

Summer Infant Fuze

Shannon Greer

Summer Infant's Fuze ($350) is pleasingly lightweight, the seat reverses, and we're tickled by the pedicure-friendly brake!

Cybex Onyx

Shannon Greer

Eight wheels on Cybex's Onyx ($260) help you nail tight turns; lift it by the handle to put it in the trunk.

Maxi-Cosi Kaia

Peter Ardito

Your ride won't get mixed up with anyone else's when you push and park Maxi-Cosi's fiery-red Kaia ($200). It folds easily and small for storage.

BabyHome Emotion

Peter Ardito

BabyHome's Emotion ($300) is smart (durable fabric that holds up to wear and tear) and pretty (check out the curved profile).

Valco Snap 4

Peter Ardito

Our bonus stroller, because it's too good to pass up is Valco's Snap 4 ($280). It weighs just 15 pounds and can roll when it's folded too.

