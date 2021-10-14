This Popular BOB Jogging Stroller Is $130 Off on Amazon, so It's Time to Lace Up
If you've been contemplating whether to drop some cash on a jogging stroller, here's one factor that could push you toward "yes": Amazon is selling the BOB Gear Alterrain Pro Stroller for $130 off the original price. That is surely a sign that you need to be lacing up those sneakers and hitting the trails with your little one ASAP.
While no one is saying that a jogging stroller is the cheapest way to travel with a baby, you certainly get more than just a set of wheels when you buy a BOB (which, we just now learned is short for Beast of Burden, the company's original name). For one thing, a jogging stroller is an investment in yourself. It's a commitment to getting out in the world and exercising, even when you've got a kid to care for. And yeah, your little passenger of course benefits from that fresh air and from seeing their grownup lead an active lifestyle.
Then, of course, there's all that the actual stroller provides. The BOB Gear Alterrain Pro, which came out in early 2020, has plenty of features for the comfort of both passenger and jogger. That includes wheel suspension and large, inflated tires for a smoother ride; a front tire that locks and unlocks easily, to transition between jogging and maneuvering around town; a handlebar that can be adjusted to different heights; a foot brake and a handbrake (for slowing the stroller when you're running downhill); a well-cushioned, fully reclining seat that also has a no-rethread adjustable harness; a waterproof and windproof canopy with UPF 50+ sun protection and a magnetically enclosed window for peeking and ventilation; a zippered storage space underneath the seat, plus other pockets for stashing bottles and cell phones; and easy one-handed folding into a position that can still stand on its own.
All that means it weighs 32 pounds, so you know, it's not an umbrella stroller. It is best suited for use with babies older than 8 weeks old (though they can be younger if you buy the separate car-seat adapter), and you can start running with babies after they're 8 months old. The maximum capacity is 75 pounds and 44 inches tall.
To buy: BOB Gear Alterrain Pro Stroller in Lunar, $550.80 (originally $679.99); amazon.com.
In the past, Parents.com has labeled this model a "splurge," but with the price marked down to the level of some strollers with much fewer bells and whistles, it's so worth it. With 81 percent five-star ratings on Amazon, it looks like plenty of parents are impressed with it, too.
"After taking the Alterrain out on a family excursion at a nearby lake with unimproved rough woodland trails, I can confidently say the Bob Alterrain Pro handles all surfaces [well], and our daughter has never complained once since I bought this stroller," wrote one mom."She [even] goes to sleep in it."
The version that's currently on sale at Amazon for $550.80 (down from $679.99) is the Lunar fabric choice, which has an extra-reflective, glow-in-the-dark trim on the canopy, so you'll be equipped for safe jogging on those darker mornings and evenings. All this gets you one (or several) steps closer to getting on the move with Baby in tow.