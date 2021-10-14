This Popular BOB Jogging Stroller Is $130 Off on Amazon, so It's Time to Lace Up

While no one is saying that a jogging stroller is the cheapest way to travel with a baby, you certainly get more than just a set of wheels when you buy a BOB (which, we just now learned is short for Beast of Burden, the company's original name). For one thing, a jogging stroller is an investment in yourself. It's a commitment to getting out in the world and exercising, even when you've got a kid to care for. And yeah, your little passenger of course benefits from that fresh air and from seeing their grownup lead an active lifestyle.