The 11 Best-Reviewed Travel System Strollers for On-the-Go Families

This travel system stroller includes a five-point harness infant car seat that easily clicks into the stroller. The stroller also has a removable seat for toddlers, so you can continue to use it as your child grows. It features auto-positioning wheels, a parent and child tray, a storage basket, and a canopy, and it folds with one press of a button.

Parents love that it’s easy to install and use while traveling. This reviewer left five stars and said, “It is an amazing travel system and we love that it comes with all the things you would need for your newborn. The stroller is extremely easy to fold and store. The car seat easily clicks into both the stroller and car seat holder.”

To buy: Chico Bravo Trio Travel System, $299.99; amazon.com.