The 11 Best-Reviewed Travel System Strollers for On-the-Go Families

For expecting parents, compiling all the essential baby items is a daunting and time-consuming task. While toys, diapers, and clothes are easier to pick out, the big safety products, like cribs, car seats, and strollers, take a little more research. As you shop, consider a travel system stroller that acts as a car seat and a stroller in one.
Travel system strollers are designed to simplify outings with newborns because the transition from car seat to stroller doesn't require an adapter, and it won't disturb your sleeping baby, either. Just click the car seat in and out of the stroller when you're on the go.
Each travel system stroller comes with slightly different features. Whether you need a three-wheeled stroller for navigating busy city streets and public transit, a four-wheeled stroller for bumpy terrain, or even a jogging stroller with all-terrain wheels, there's a travel system that'll meet your family's specific needs. Note: Travel systems can be used through toddlerhood and are suitable for newborns only if they include a bassinet or fully recline.
This travel system stroller includes a five-point harness infant car seat that easily clicks into the stroller. The stroller also has a removable seat for toddlers, so you can continue to use it as your child grows. It features auto-positioning wheels, a parent and child tray, a storage basket, and a canopy, and it folds with one press of a button.
Parents love that it’s easy to install and use while traveling. This reviewer left five stars and said, “It is an amazing travel system and we love that it comes with all the things you would need for your newborn. The stroller is extremely easy to fold and store. The car seat easily clicks into both the stroller and car seat holder.”
To buy: Chico Bravo Trio Travel System, $299.99; amazon.com.
With over 3,800 five-star ratings, this travel system on Amazon is praised by parents for its all-terrain wheels, easy setup, and safe rear-facing car seat. The stroller has an adjustable back to accommodate both babies and toddlers. The car seat is designed for babies from 4 to 30 pounds, while the stroller holds children up to 50 pounds.
“Absolutely adore this stroller combo,” a reviewer said. “I literally recommend it to all my friends who are becoming new moms. Truly versatile and extremely lightweight. The adjustability in the backrest angle of the stroller gives further ability for younger babies to utilize before they can safely sit up.”
To buy: Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Travel System, $151.99 (originally $199.99); amazon.com.
Parents applaud this travel system because it’s easy to maneuver and the car seat quickly clicks in and out of the stroller. The rear-facing car seat has four adjustable harness heights and side impact protection for babies 4 to 35 pounds. Click the car seat into the stroller for your newborn, then transition to the stroller seat for a toddler up to 50 pounds. It even folds with one quick motion.
The popular system has 975 five-star reviews. “It’s so easy to fold up or unfold and you can literally take baby in the car seat and click it right into the stroller,” a shopper wrote. “When your baby gets bigger and you no longer want to take the car seat out, just clip them right into the harness on the stroller. It fits amazingly and works like a charm.”
To buy: Safety 1st Smooth Ride Travel System, $159.99 (originally $189.99); amazon.com.
This travel system offers six modes of stroller styles that follow baby as they grow. They include a full-recline bassinet, car seat frame, and upright stroller, all of which can be switched from front- to rear-facing. The rear-facing car seat has removable preemie inserts, a five-point harness, and side impact protection. It’s suitable for infants 4 to 35 pounds.
Shoppers love how the bassinet attachment can be adjusted for toddlers and that the system is simple to assemble. For the years you’ll get out of it, they ensure that it’s worth the price—and they also mention that it’s pretty handsome, too.
To buy: Evenflo Urbini Omni Plus Modular Travel System, $199; walmart.com.
You don’t have to spend a fortune for a safe and convenient travel system, and this option by Baby Trend proves that. The basic travel system has a three-wheel stroller with multiple reclining positions that’s compatible with the rear-facing car seat. At a retail price of $160, it’s the lowest-priced option on this list.
It has over 4,500 five-star ratings and is a best-seller on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, “I was so happy to purchase this for my first born. The stroller is so great and super easy to maneuver, which is why I chose a three wheel. The car seat is amazing and has a high safety rating, which is why I chose it.”
To buy: Baby Trend EZ Ride 35 Travel System, $139 (originally $159.99); amazon.com.
This lightweight travel system provides five ways to set up your stroller, including a fully reclining bassinet, click-in car seat, and upright stroller. The car seat fits babies from 5 to 30 pounds, and the stroller holds kids up to 50 pounds. It’s simple to use, easy to steer, and above all, safe—customers agree that this travel system is totally worth the splurge.
One happy shopper wrote, “There is so much cushion in this stroller & car seat that I wish I could sit in it! It is sturdy and everything snaps on and off easy. The car seat itself is light and the whole system (bassinet conversion) works perfectly.”
To buy: Maxi-Cosi Zelia Five-in-One Modular Travel System, $349.99 (originally $399.99); amazon.com.
Parents that are constantly on the go understand the value of a lightweight travel system—and this option by Graco weighs only 26 pounds. The stroller seamlessly converts from an infant bassinet to a car seat carrier and finally to a toddler stroller for kids up to 50 pounds. Parents love its roomy storage basket and parent tray.
“This is a great stroller,” this reviewer said. “Super sturdy and great quality. It’s lighter than my previous stroller, and is a smoother stroller when pushing it. I like the versatility of being able to switch the car seat in and out with the toddler seat. The infant seat is actually light in weight as well, but not flimsy.”
To buy: Graco Modes Element Travel System, $229.99 (originally $259.99); amazon.com.
With up to 22 configurations to accommodate one or two children, this travel system is by far the most versatile option on this list. It can transform from a bassinet into a toddler stroller, and it can even hold a car seat and toddler seat at the same time. The double stroller doesn’t compromise on storage either thanks to the extra-large under-stroller basket.
This parent, who once struggled with a different double stroller, said, “It’s super easy to fold up, it has a HUGE storage basket that fits my monster of a diaper bag, cloth diaper pod, and even a few grocery bags! My kids love how comfortable the seats are, and it is so easy to handle, even when there’s 60 pounds of kids plus storage in it. It’s a sleek, classy stroller that looks even more fancy than the $600+ double strollers.”
To buy: Evenflo Pivot Xpand Modular Travel System, $359.49 (originally $399.99); amazon.com.
If you’re not looking for a travel system with bells and whistles, the Baby Trend Nexton is a no-fuss model that still performs well. The car seat easily clicks into the stroller, the stroller has multiple reclining positions and a five-point harness, and the system folds with minimal effort.
“I absolutely love it,” one parent said. “The car seat has a perfect cushion for my babes. Pushing the stroller is easy and the wheels make it to where it glides over bumps. Overall I am very satisfied we purchased this travel system. Highly recommend.”
To buy: Baby Trend Nexton Travel System, $168.14 (originally $179.99); amazon.com.
Designed for active families, this jogging travel system stroller can trek across all types of terrain. The rear-facing car seat quickly clicks into the stroller for babies 4 to 35 pounds. Runners will love this stroller for its locking front wheel for stability, one-handed folding, and multiple reclining positions for toddlers.
Parents who bought this model at Walmart praise how lightweight the system is, making it easy to carry wherever they need. They also note the smooth riding, plus that it’s easy to fold up.
To buy: Graco FastAction Fold Click Connect Jogger Travel System, $269.99 (originally $299.99); walmart.com.
If you’re traveling with a newborn and a toddler, this travel system stroller can handle both at once. It can function as a bassinet, a car seat carrier, and a toddler stroller, and it can even hold the car seat and a toddler at the same time.
One shopper called it “the Lexus of strollers,” and another said, “From an infant car seat, to a stroller, to a double stroller… this is just perfect for a family with a toddler and a newborn/infant. I’ve tried other double strollers and they are either too wide or incredibly long and impossible to maneuver. This is sturdy, well made, and worth the price.”
To buy: Graco Modes2Grow Travel System, $341.99 (originally $379.99); amazon.com.