The 10 Best Jogging Strollers, According to Reviews

Unless your jogging stroller is compatible with a car seat, you likely won’t be able to use it for newborns. Luckily, this stroller is not only compatible with the brand’s car seat, but it also supports multiple positioning options like carriage, rear-facing, and front-facing positions. It is foldable for storage and travel, plus it has a large canopy with a window. The five-point harness safely secures your baby in the stroller and the foot brakes prevent the stroller from rolling away.

This parent said, “I bought this stroller when my baby was two weeks old and she is about to turn one in a couple of weeks. I have used it heavily this whole first year and it's holding up great. Love that she can sit up or take a nap in the bassinet. You can change your baby in there in addition to the baby sleeping in it. Being able to just snap in that infant car seat in the stroller base is what every mama needs during those first six months. Now that she's out of that infant car seat, I can still have her facing me. Perfect for running and walks, and your baby is comfy and secure all the time. Love this thing. It basically grows with your baby.”

To buy: Baby Trend Manta Snap Gear Jogging Stroller, $169.99; bedbathandbeyond.com.