The 10 Best Jogging Strollers, According to Reviews
Shop the all-terrain strollers reviewers love from Amazon, Walmart, and Bed Bath & Beyond.
Choosing the right stroller for your family is a daunting task because of the myriad of options that are designed for specific purposes. New parents might be surprised that they'll likely need a few strollers to accommodate their baby's needs as they grow. And while a standard stroller is ideal for everyday walks and travel, they can be difficult to maneuver over rough terrain.
Jogging strollers are three-wheel strollers designed for all terrains thanks to their large, bike-like air-filled tires. They tend to be slightly bulkier and heavier than traditional four-wheel strollers, but they provide a smooth and stable ride for parents who want to stay active.
From lightweight joggers for city streets and public transportation to heavy-duty options designed for the trails, there's a jogging stroller out there for your family. Some even double as a travel system stroller with fully adjustable features that grow with your baby. And while jogging strollers aren't typically ideal for travel and storage, many models fold easily for cars, planes, and at-home storage. Even though there's a plethora of options on the market, any Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) certified stroller will work to keep your child safe while strolling, hiking, or jogging.
Since there are several things to consider before buying a jogging stroller, we've rounded up a list of the best jogger strollers on Amazon, Walmart, and Bed Bath & Beyond for every family activity.
Best Overall: BOB Gear Revolution Flex Jogging Stroller
This jogging stroller features smooth air-filled tires, a large water-resistant UPF 50 canopy, and a padded seat for your baby’s comfort. It comes with six pockets and a storage basket for your diaper bag and accessories. The adjustable handle bar fits parents of most heights and the stroller is even compatible with a car seat if you have the car seat adapter (not included). It even has reflective accents if you’re strolling in the evening or early morning.
“Got this for jogging, but it's turned out to be a really great stroller,” said this reviewer. “The wheels make the ride very smooth and weightless. There's a see through window so I can see over the top of the stroller without having to pull it back. Quality on this stroller is top notch, no comparison when comparing this to my previous stroller. Have used it for a few days and love it, a little pricey but I think so far it blows away my previous stroller.”
To buy: BOB Gear Revolution Flex Jogging Stroller, $499.99; amazon.com.
Best Option That Grows with Your Child: Baby Trend Manta Snap Gear Jogging Stroller
Unless your jogging stroller is compatible with a car seat, you likely won’t be able to use it for newborns. Luckily, this stroller is not only compatible with the brand’s car seat, but it also supports multiple positioning options like carriage, rear-facing, and front-facing positions. It is foldable for storage and travel, plus it has a large canopy with a window. The five-point harness safely secures your baby in the stroller and the foot brakes prevent the stroller from rolling away.
This parent said, “I bought this stroller when my baby was two weeks old and she is about to turn one in a couple of weeks. I have used it heavily this whole first year and it's holding up great. Love that she can sit up or take a nap in the bassinet. You can change your baby in there in addition to the baby sleeping in it. Being able to just snap in that infant car seat in the stroller base is what every mama needs during those first six months. Now that she's out of that infant car seat, I can still have her facing me. Perfect for running and walks, and your baby is comfy and secure all the time. Love this thing. It basically grows with your baby.”
To buy: Baby Trend Manta Snap Gear Jogging Stroller, $169.99; bedbathandbeyond.com.
Most Simple: Thule Urban Glide Jogging Stroller
This sleek and simple jogging stroller has basic functions without compromising on performance. It includes a five-point harness, all-terrain wheels, a reclining seat, and an adjustable handlebar. There’s a large storage basket with a zip closure so nothing falls out of the stroller. There’s also a wrist strap for added control. Plus, it tightly folds for easy road trips and flights.
“We LOVE our Thule!,” this parent wrote. “My daughter is comfortable and pushing her around town in it up and down sidewalks and curves is so easy and smooth. We have a much smaller and lightweight stroller for traveling that we used to use day to day, but since we purchased the Thule, I prefer to take this one along to most things since the experience pushing it is so much more pleasant. The bottom compartment is very roomy and easy to get to. We looked at the Bob Revolution and even the newest Bob All Terrain models but Thule’s more lightweight by 8 pounds made this purchase a no-brainer!”
To buy: Thule Urban Glide Jogging Stroller, $529.95; amazon.com.
Most Versatile: Delta Children J is for Jeep Sport Utility All-Terrain Jogger
With several configurations available, this jogging stroller is the most versatile option on this list. It includes an adapter to function as a travel system (it’s even compatible with car seats from several other brands), and as a bassinet, rear-facing, or front-facing stroller. It has a five-point harness and three-point adjustable seat for your child’s comfort and safety. In terms of storage, it folds flat and comes with a large basket and parent organizer that hangs on the handle bar. Note: Do not store heavy items in the parent organizer to avoid the risk of tipping the stroller backwards.
“I researched for weeks what jogging stroller would be best for my needs,” this reviewer wrote. “I wanted one that could fit our chicco keyfit infant carrier, but also one that would last into toddler days. I love how versatile this one is! My son used to scream in his other strollers, but literally lights up when he is in this. It rides very smooth on trails, grass, and uneven pavement. I am so happy with this purchase!”
To buy: Delta Children J is for Jeep Sport Utility All-Terrain Jogger, $279.99; bedbathandbeyond.com.
Best Budget: Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Stroller
Not only is this jogging stroller the most affordable on this list at $110, but it’s also the best rated. With over 6,100 five-star ratings on Amazon, this jogging stroller is the perfect option if you’re looking for a reliable stroller without spending several hundred dollars. It has a five-point harness, a reclining seat, and bike-like tires that provide a smooth ride. It’s also compatible with the brand’s car seats to function as a travel system.
Of the hundreds of five-star reviewers, this parent wrote, “Love. Love. Love this stroller! So light and convenient to take everywhere we go and easy to fold down. Fits nice in the car. It has all the storage you need for baby's necessities. I love the reclining feature if the baby falls asleep and the cover protects from sun or weather. I've jogged on the pavement, hiked on a muddy mountain trail, shopped at the mall, walked the fairgrounds, and more. By far the only stroller you need.”
To buy: Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Stroller, $109.99 (originally $129.99); amazon.com.
Best Splurge: BOB Gear All Terrain Pro Jogging Stroller
The BOB Gear All Terrain Pro is the latest jogging stroller from the brand and has several key features that make it worth the money. The stroller has a shock-resistant suspension system that decreases the impact of bumpy roads and it comes with a lock on the handlebar for added control on hilly terrain. The waterproof canopy also features a peek-a-boo window and UPF 50+ protection. Plus, it has five storage pockets and a waterproof zip closure storage basket.
One reviewer said, “This jogger achieves it all! I live on a ranch property with endless rocks, hills, and gravel roads, and I am an active first time mom. The ride is smooth, safe, and comfortable. It also pleases my needs including a small zip pocket at the handle, waterproof zip pouch underneath the seat and easy breakdown. I love the high-end waterproof material, and very large canopy with UPF 50. The foot break is easy and I like the security of the handbrake on hills. I literally got everything I was looking for from this jogger with no compromise. Great quality and worth the price tag!”
To buy: BOB Gear All Terrain Pro Jogging Stroller, $599.99; amazon.com.
Best Travel-System Jogger: Graco FastAction Fold Travel System Jogging Stroller
This all-in-one travel system jogging stroller is designed to grow with your baby from infancy to toddlerhood. The rear-facing car seat quickly clicks into the stroller for babies four to 35 pounds, and the stroller itself fits children up to 50 pounds. Runners will love the stroller’s multi-position recliner for toddlers, front wheel locks, one-hand folding, and reflective accents for low-light conditions.
Walmart shoppers praise how smoothly it rides over sidewalks and rough terrain. Parents also noted how efficiently the travel system works for a lightweight stroller.
To buy: Graco FastAction Fold Travel System Jogging Stroller, $269.99 (originally $299.99); walmart.com.
Best Double Jogger: Baby Trend Navigator Lite Double Jogger Stroller
This double jogging stroller is a must-have for parents with two children. The stroller has multiple reclining positions, five-point harnesses, and a large canopy. It’s compatible with Baby Trend car seats for infants, and it holds children up to 50 pounds per seat. For parents, the stroller comes with a front wheel lock, a foot brake, wrist strap, a parent tray that includes speakers, large storage basket, and one-hand, self-standing fold.
“I am very impressed with the overall performance of the stroller,” this parent said. “My kids are one month and 3 years, and there’s no weight balance issue! It’s a very smooth ride and is very sturdy. It has a lot of storage space underneath and it even has a built-in speaker. I 100 percent recommend this stroller to anyone with two littles! I also have a Baby Trend car seat and it clicks right in. Very nice to know my baby is well secured!”
To buy: Baby Trend Navigator Lite Double Jogger Stroller, $249.99 (originally $299.99); amazon.com.
Best Lightweight: Joovy Zoom 360 Ultralight Jogging Stroller
Active parents who want to go on runs with their baby understand the value of a lightweight jogging stroller—and this option weighs only 25 pounds. The Joovy Zoom Ultralight Jogging Stroller easily converts into a travel system with a car seat adapter (not included) and it holds kids up to 75 pounds. It also has an extra-wide seat, a foot brake, canopy, all-terrain tires, and a large storage basket that holds up to 15 pounds. It even comes with a tire pump.
This parent said, “Thank you Joovy for being so much more affordable than the other guys! Extremely strong, durable, smooth, and allows my little one to see the world. Joovy allows me to run, play, and keep up with everyone else. Then I can simply fold and pick up the super light jogger with ease. If the fit is tight for your car, push a simple quick release lever and the main wheels slide out. This has been one of my favorite buys!”
To buy: Joovy Zoom 360 Ultralight Jogging Stroller, $269.99 (originally $299.99); amazon.com.
Best for Travel: Chicco TRE Jogging Stroller
While jogging strollers are known for being slightly bulkier and more difficult to travel with than other strollers, this Chicco stroller has three different fold configurations to fit your needs for trips big and small. Along with the several folding options, this stroller features a five-point harness, a water-repellent canopy, a hand brake, adjustable handle, and a suspension system that smoothly rides over bumps. It’s also compatible with the brand’s car seats.
“I love this stroller,” this reviewer wrote. “It rides smooth and quiet and it’s easy to collapse and fits in our car trunk, and it’s pretty lightweight. I don’t go jogging with it but it’s worth the upgrade over those plastic wheels regardless. I use a Chicco infant car seat and it pops in and out easy. It’s simple to remove and reattach. I researched strollers extensively before I purchased and I’m really happy with my decision.”
To buy: Chicco TRE Jogging Stroller, $304; amazon.com.