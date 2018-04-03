These Are the Best Baby Strollers of 2021
Buying a baby stroller is a huge decision, but we’ve got some great options. Here are new models and updates of our favorite strollers for newborns, big kids, two kids—you name it. Plus, our top stroller picks from 2020 that are still available to purchase.
Best Price: Century Stroll On 3-Wheel Lightweight
New this spring, the Century Stroll On 3-Wheel Lightweight covers all the basics (compact fold, seat that reclines for rests) and, amazingly, comes in at just under 100 bucks.
Best All-in-One: Doona Car Seat & Stroller
City parents who often cab it love the Doona Car Seat & Stroller. Wheels pop out of the car seat to make the transformation into stroller, and your baby stays in while you make the switch!
Best Upgrade: Ergobaby Metro+
The Ergobaby Metro+, out in May, now has a deeper bucket seat and a weather cover. It also fits in most airplane overheads and holds an infant car seat.
Best for Jogging: BOB Gear Alterrain Pro
Giant tires keep the BOB Gear Alterrain Pro jogging stroller rolling smoothly even on trails or a boardwalk, and the wide canopy is waterproof and sun-protective.
Best for Two Kids: Dream on Me Track Tandem Stroller
Configure the Dream on Me Track Tandem Stroller so your kids face each other, forward, you, or, as in the photo, one out and one in. Lay one flat for a newborn, and pop a toddler in the other.
Best Travel System: Evenflo Gold SensorSafe Pivot Xpand Smart Modular Travel System
You get a stroller and a car seat with the Evenflo Gold SensorSafe Pivot Xpand Smart Modular Travel System. Attach the regular seat or the car seat—or both, to form a double.
Best for Napping: Nuna TAVO Next
Babies who snooze on the go will be comfy in the luxe Nuna TAVO Next, thanks to a dimming drape, a spacious seat, and a silent magnetic buckle.
Best for Travel: Cybex Libelle
At just under 14 pounds, the Cybex Libelle can tuck into a suitcase. Great for trips far and near. (The playground counts!) Ages 6 months+
Best for Bumps: Baby Jogger City Mini GT2
All-wheel suspension and rubber tires help the Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 take on curbs and bumps, and the basket holds 15 pounds of storage.
Best 3-Wheel: Thule Spring
Navigate windy paths and crowded markets like a nimble ninja with the Thule Spring. A step-in footrest lets your "I do it!" tot climb into the seat herself.
Smoothest Ride: Nuna Triv
Rubber tires give your baby the smoothest ride in the Nuna Triv. It folds whether you have the seat facing forward or back, even with the car-seat adapter.
Best Newborn Buy: Graco Modes Nest DLX Travel System
First stroller? The Graco Modes Nest DLX Travel System comes with an infant car seat to click into it and can be configured as a bassinet. Later, your child gets a snack tray.
Budget-Friendly Double Stroller: The Mockingbird
The Mockingbird has luxe features (vegan-leather trim!) without a hefty price. The 2020 model goes from one to two seats. Psst: There's a risk-free 30-day trial.
Best Adjustable: UPPAbaby CRUZ V2
You'll adore the UPPAbaby CRUZ V2. The harness now adjusts without rethreading, the sunshade is larger, and the basket holds more—yet the stroller folds tighter than ever.
Best for Toddlers: Chicco Piccolo
Toddlers! You push your 30-pound napper, then end up carrying an empty stroller while he runs. Both are easy with Chicco Piccolo's reclining seat, thin fold, and liftable 14 pounds.
Best Big-Kid Board: Babyzen YOYO2
With its compact fold, Babyzen YOYO2 is easy to zip around with, then stash out of sight. The big-kid board on back is the best!
Best for Summer: Britax B-Clever
With breathable fabric, a mesh seat back, vented sidewalls, and a shady canopy, the new Britax B-Clever stays nap-perfect no matter the weather.
Best Wagon: Radio Flyer Convertible Stroller Wagon
Push or pull a kid or two in the Radio Flyer Convertible Stroller Wagon for a fun ride that’s big on storage. It folds up surprisingly small!