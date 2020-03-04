Baby Slings

Is a baby sling right for you? Some parents prefer to wrap on a baby sling to carry their baby and skip the stroller.Here we'll teach you how slings work, what they cost, and provide you with tips for using a sling safely.

7 Tips to Consider When You Wear Baby in a Sling
Thinking of babywearing with a sling? Read this first to learn how to use a baby sling safely. 
5 Safety Tips for Wearing a Baby Carrier
If you choose to babywear in a carrier, here are five expert tips to keep your baby safe.
7 Things to Consider When Buying and Wearing a Baby Wrap
If you choose to babywear with a wrap, here are several ways to keep your baby safe.
Is There a 'Right' Way to Wear Your Baby?
Jamie Oliver's fans seem to think so.
Cool Baby Carriers
How to Buy a Backpack Carrier
Hey there, active parents! Let us help you pick the best backpack carrier for toting around your baby or toddler.
11 Baby Carriers
Most infants love to be worn in a carrier against your body. Bonus for you: Your hands are free.
Confessions of a Short-Lived Babywearer
The Best Baby Sling Carrier
What?!? See What This Bride Did With Her Baby!!!
