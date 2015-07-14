Baby Sunscreen Guide: Sun Protection Safety Tips

Nobody enjoys the painful experience of a sunburn, but prolonged sun exposure is especially harmful to young babies. "Babies have sensitive skin. They also don't regulate their body temperature well," says Debra M. Langlois, M.D., an assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Michigan. Because of this, sunburnt babies can develop dehydration, heat stroke, and other scary side effects.

Getting sunburnt also increases your risk of skin cancer. According to Adena Rosenblatt, M.D., Ph.D, a pediatric dermatologist at The University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital, a majority of sun damage occurs within the first 18 years of life. "By the time people reach adulthood, most of the damage is already done," she says.

Thankfully, sunburns and skin cancer have one major kryptonite: sunscreen. Read on for the ultimate baby sunscreen guide, including safety facts and application tips.