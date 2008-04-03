7 Mealtime Must-Haves for Baby
Sip Pretty
This adorable 2-ounce training tool serves as the ideal transition from bottle to big-kid mug. The nontoxic EZPZ Tiny Cup fits comfortably in small hands and is made of soft silicone to protect developing teeth. Cheers to that! 4 months+
Portion and Freeze
Spoon purees into the WeeSprout Baby Food Freezer Tray for simple meal prep. The flexible, stackable mold allows cubes to pop out easily when you need them.
Get A Grip
The no-slip Avanchy Bamboo Suction Baby Bowl + Spoon stays in place on high-chair trays and tabletops. With hypoallergenic materials that come in eight colors, this set offers lots to love. 4 months+
Easy Entertainment
Sneak more food into your baby’s mouth while he’s mesmerized by the Sassy Wonder Wheel. The base sticks to flat surfaces while tumbling beads and rotating disks provide interactive play. 6 months+
Stay Covered
To accommodate your growing tot, the BapronBaby, a machine-washable bib-apron hybrid, expands in size from 6 months to 3T. We fell for the colorful Dino Days print. 6 months+
Countertop Chef
Steam, blend, or reheat produce and meat in 15 minutes or less with the Béaba Babycook. Simply dump ingredients into the blender and hit “Start.”
Less of a Mess
The Boon Pulp Silicone Feeder has little holes at the top of the stick that allow your baby to safely nibble on fresh fruit or veggies without any tiresome cleanup. 6 months+