7 Mealtime Must-Haves for Baby

By Kara Thompson
Updated December 06, 2019
Introducing solid foods can be daunting. These handy products will help you keep your baby fed and your kitchen in check.
Sip Pretty

This adorable 2-ounce training tool serves as the ideal transition from bottle to big-kid mug. The nontoxic EZPZ Tiny Cup fits comfortably in small hands and is made of soft silicone to protect developing teeth. Cheers to that! 4 months+

Portion and Freeze

Spoon purees into the WeeSprout Baby Food Freezer Tray for simple meal prep. The flexible, stackable mold allows cubes to pop out easily when you need them.

Get A Grip

The no-slip Avanchy Bamboo Suction Baby Bowl + Spoon stays in place on high-chair trays and tabletops. With hypoallergenic materials that come in eight colors, this set offers lots to love. 4 months+

Easy Entertainment

Sneak more food into your baby’s mouth while he’s mesmerized by the Sassy Wonder Wheel. The base sticks to flat surfaces while tumbling beads and rotating disks provide interactive play. 6 months+

Stay Covered

To accommodate your growing tot, the BapronBaby, a machine-washable bib-apron hybrid, expands in size from 6 months to 3T. We fell for the colorful Dino Days print. 6 months+

Countertop Chef

Steam, blend, or reheat produce and meat in 15 minutes or less with the Béaba Babycook. Simply dump ingredients into the blender and hit “Start.”

Less of a Mess

The Boon Pulp Silicone Feeder has little holes at the top of the stick that allow your baby to safely nibble on fresh fruit or veggies without any tiresome cleanup. 6 months+

