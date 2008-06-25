Gotta Have It: A Fuss-Free Thermometer for Toddlers and Preschoolers

When it comes to taking baby's temperature, most doctors agree that, well, bum is best. But when your babe grows up to be a squirmy, protesting toddler, chances are taking a rectal temperature involves two parents -- one to do the deed and the other to pin your kid down -- and a whole lot of screaming.

To save your kid (and yourself) from more temperature-taking trauma, try Exergen's TemporalScanner Temporal Artery Thermometer. This foolproof, noninvasive thermometer reads your kid's temperature by measuring the heat coming from her temporal artery, which runs across her forehead. Simply hold down the button and swipe the TemporalScanner near your child's hairline. Within two seconds, the thermometer will beep and you'll be able to read her temperature on the LCD display -- no discomfort required. And the TemporalScanner works so quickly and easily that you can even take her temp as she sleeps.

But take note: Studies have shown temporal artery thermometers to be more accurate than underarm and in-ear thermometers, but they don't detect fevers with the near-perfect accuracy of rectal thermometers. For babies, especially those younger than 3 months, even a few tenths of a degree can make a difference. It's best to use the rectal method for infants -- until they get too old to tolerate it. But with children older than 12 months, the main information parents need to know is whether their kids have a high or low fever, so it's safe (and much easier) to swipe away.

The Exergen TemporalScanner Temporal Artery Thermometer retails at $49.99 and is available at Costco, Wal-Mart, Babies "R" Us, and Sam's Clubs. For more information, go to exergen.com.

