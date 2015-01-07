Newborn Essentials for Baby's First 6 Weeks

Newborns don't require an extensive wardrobe. But there are some basics that you'll want to have on hand when your baby comes home. Buy a couple of side-tie or side-snap T-shirts to put on the baby until the umbilical cord separates. After that, dress your little one in his "working" outfit, outlined here:

Bodysuits (4 to 6)

One-pieces (4 to 6)

T-shirts (4 to 6)

Long pants (2 to 4 pairs)

Gowns (2)

Socks or booties (4 to 6 pairs)

Average newborn clothes fit babies weighing 5 - 7lbs. Many babies will outgrow newborn clothing in the first few weeks. Newborn babies will wear multiple outfits a day because of messy blow outs and spit ups. The number of pieces you really need depends on how many loads of laundry you want to do a day.