The 7 Best Baby Registry Services for Expectant Parents

Best Overall: Amazon

Amazon is a hub for many top-rated baby brands, including Huggies, Chicco, Graco, Carter's, and more. Not only does the mega-retailer offer practically every baby registry must-have, but it also rewards gift givers with low prices and free shipping. If friends and family are Prime members, they get free two-day shipping no matter what. For non-Prime members, shipping is free on purchases of $35 or more. The best part? Amazon lets you add items from any website, which means you can include products from Target, Pottery Barn, and other popular stores. Not sure what to add to your baby registry? Look no further than the Amazon baby registry checklist.

Return Policy: Within 365 days of the receipt of your shipment.

Completion Discounts: There is a 10 percent discount for non-Prime members and a 15 percent discount for Prime members. It expires 60 days after your baby's arrival date.

Free Gifts: Amazon offers Prime members a free "Welcome Box" that's valued at up to $35. The surprise box is filled with goodies for you and your baby.

Group Gifting: Yes.