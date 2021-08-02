The 7 Best Baby Registry Services for Expectant Parents
When your baby arrives, you don't necessarily need all the baby gear. However, there are some essentials that come in handy right away. That's why baby registries are so useful: You get to create a wish list of items for loved ones to send to your growing family. These thoughtful baby shower gifts show their support and help your little one travel safely, play happily, sleep soundly, and feed comfortably.
Before you start curating products, you need to pick a retailer with a registry. For some, this might be a no-brainer—aka Amazon devotees and Target fanatics. For others, it's a good idea to browse different sites to make sure you find the best baby registry for your needs. In addition to product selection, keep return policies, free gifts, discounts, brand variety, and group gifting in mind.
What are the best places to register for baby items? Amazon is our top pick because of its wide selection of baby brands, universal curation option, Prime member perks, and more. That's not to say the other ones don't offer great benefits, too. Each online baby registry on our list is worth looking into, whether you're searching for specific features, prices, or brands. Oh, and keep an eye out for complimentary gifts!
The Best Baby Registry Services
- Best Overall: Amazon
- Best Baby Registry With Free Gifts: Target
- Best Post-Registry Perks: BuyBuyBaby
- Best Minimalist Baby Registry: Walmart
- Best Universal Baby Registry: Babylist
- Best for Nursery: Pottery Barn Kids
- Most Customizable: MyRegistry.com
Best Overall: Amazon
Amazon is a hub for many top-rated baby brands, including Huggies, Chicco, Graco, Carter's, and more. Not only does the mega-retailer offer practically every baby registry must-have, but it also rewards gift givers with low prices and free shipping. If friends and family are Prime members, they get free two-day shipping no matter what. For non-Prime members, shipping is free on purchases of $35 or more. The best part? Amazon lets you add items from any website, which means you can include products from Target, Pottery Barn, and other popular stores. Not sure what to add to your baby registry? Look no further than the Amazon baby registry checklist.
Return Policy: Within 365 days of the receipt of your shipment.
Completion Discounts: There is a 10 percent discount for non-Prime members and a 15 percent discount for Prime members. It expires 60 days after your baby's arrival date.
Free Gifts: Amazon offers Prime members a free "Welcome Box" that's valued at up to $35. The surprise box is filled with goodies for you and your baby.
Group Gifting: Yes.
Best Baby Registry With Free Gifts: Target
With 1,900 locations across the country, Target is a second home to many of us. Whether you love to shop in-store or online, it has everything you need and then some. The one-stop-shop carries best-selling baby gear—like stylish gliders and budget-friendly baby cribs—clothing, nursery decor, and toys. Similar to Amazon, Target offers free two-day shipping to RedCard users or on orders of $35 or more. Check out the retailer's checklist page to find all sorts of baby registry essentials, including hand-picked favorites from celebrity mom Jessica Alba.
Return Policy: You have 365 days after your event date to return items to any Target location.
Completion Discounts: Two months before your due date, Target offers a 15 percent discount on anything on or off your registry.
Free Gifts: You get a free kit that includes coupons and samples with a $100 value.
Group Gifting: Yes, on items over $100.
Best Post-Registry Perks: BuyBuyBaby
BuyBuyBaby is synonymous with baby gear. You name it, BuyBuyBaby most likely carries it. In addition to beloved brands, the popular baby store goes above and beyond with its baby registry benefits. If the total value of your registry exceeds $1,500, you get free shipping during your baby's first year. The retailer also offers a referral program: Get $25 off a $100 in-store purchase for every parent-to-be you send BBB's way. Also, you'll want to take advantage of the brand's helpful registry tools, like expert help in-store and online, thank you note tracking, and a baby registry analyzer for price variation. Curious about a Bed Bath & Beyond baby registry? BuyBuyBaby is a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond, so both companies have the same baby registry features and perks. Pro tip: You can use Bed Bath & Beyond coupons on BuyBuyBaby purchases.
Return Policy: New and unopened gifts can be returned for store credit within 365 days of receipt.
Completion Discounts: Score 15 percent off for up to 90 days after your expected due date.
Free Gifts: You can claim a free goody bag filled with samples and a coupon at your nearest BuyBuyBaby location.
Group Gifting: Yes, on items $250 or more.
Best Minimalist Baby Registry: Walmart
Walmart provides essential baby products that don't break the bank. It's a win-win for both you and your loved ones: You find necessary items for your little one, and friends and family don't have to worry about overpriced picks. There's even a price-match guarantee to ensure you're getting the best prices compared to competitors like Target and Amazon. Go to Walmart's registry page to browse some of the top items.
Return Policy: Some items can be returned within one year while others have a 90-day return window. You can get cash or a Walmart gift card for unwanted or duplicate gifts.
Completion Discounts: Walmart doesn't offer a completion discount.
Free Gifts: The retailer offers a free welcome gift with product samples and coupons valued at up to $40.
Group Gifting: No.
Best Universal Baby Registry: Babylist
How does Babylist work? It's a universal baby registry, which means you have the freedom to add items from any retailer. Babylist makes it so easy to create your wish list thanks to the brand's bookmark button. Simply drag it to the bookmarks bar of your browser and start shopping on whatever baby websites you like. When you see a product you want on your registry, click the "Add to Babylist" button and you're good to go. There are also plenty of great products available on Babylist's website. The cutest item is a series of thoughtful favor cards you can include on your registry, which lets friends and family volunteer to dog walk, babysit, make a home-cooked meal, and more.
Return Policy: Go to your Gift Tracker and click the return link next to the item you want to return.
Completion Discounts: You'll receive a 15 percent discount to use on items that are sold by Babylist.com. This coupon is valid up to six months after your due date.
Free Gifts: Babylist offers a free "Hello Baby" gift box filled with product samples and coupons.
Group Gifting: Yes, on products sold by the Babylist store.
Best for Nursery: Pottery Barn Kids
If you're searching for stylish baby items, consider registering at Pottery Barn Kids. Although its inventory is on the pricier side, the quality and visual appeal are top-notch—so much so that you won't mind leaving products out when guests are around. Pottery Barn has must-have items like high chairs, diaper bags, and clothing, plus the brand's nursery furniture and decor selection is absolutely stunning. Bonus: It offers the best completion discount (20 percent) compared to the other options on our list.
Return Policy: You can get a refund or exchange your gift within 90 days of your arrival date.
Completion Discounts: Pottery Barn Kids offers a 20 percent discount for up to 180 days past your due date.
Free Gifts: Unfortunately, there aren't any freebies.
Group Gifting: Yes, in the form of an eGift card.
Most Customizable: MyRegistry.com
Like Amazon and Babylist, MyRegistry.com is a universal baby registry website that lets you choose items from several different stores. The online baby registry service provides a user-friendly browser extension that makes it easy to add products to your list, and it also has a smartphone app for in-store shopping. The MyRegistry app allows you to scan barcodes wherever you go, so you can even support local businesses. If you're interested in group gifting, you can set up a cash gift fund for friends and family to contribute to if they wish.
Return Policy: There is a 30-day return window for unused items. Check the MyRegistry website for a list of items that can't be returned.
Completion Discounts: You get to enjoy completion discounts from the retailers included in your registry.
Free Gifts: MyRegistry doesn't offer any freebies.
Group Gifting: Yes, if you set up a cash gift fund.