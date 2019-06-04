The Best Baby Bottles of 2019

Jessica Hartshorn
June 04, 2019
Your infant may get the final say over which baby bottle is truly the best to use, but here’s a rundown of our favorite BPA-free, silicone, and glass bottle options.
Start Slideshow

1 of 10

Smart Design

Courtesy of Nanobébé
Shop Here

Nanobébé’s shape does more than imitate Mom—the BPA-free plastic dome also helps frozen milk warm faster than in standard bottles (key for breast milk, which can lose nutrients as it’s heated).

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

So Funny!

Courtesy of Brezza
Shop Here

Tilting the Baby Brezza Natural Bottle during feeding reveals a silly message— like “Drink responsibly”—on the bottom. The BPA-free bottle is just two parts, so cleaning is fast.

3 of 10

Mix Master

Courtesy of B.Box
Shop Here

Measure dry formula into the bottom of the B.Box Bottle + Dispenser and fill the top with water. When it’s mealtime, push the plunger, shake, and dinner is served.

Advertisement

4 of 10

Big Softy

Courtesy of Comotomo
Shop Here

The squishy silicone Comotomo bottle feels like Mother’s skin to your baby, and the short, wide shape ensures that you can wipe the inside clean by hand—no special brush required.

5 of 10

Ergonomic Angle

Courtesy of Olababy
Shop Here

An off-center nipple on the silicone Olababy bottle lets your baby drink without tilting his head or the bottle far back. (The design is also very boob-like!)

6 of 10

Gas-Fighting

Courtesy of Boon
Shop Here

The Boon Nursh collapses as your baby drinks so she won’t swallow gas-inducing air. A colorful plastic sleeve gives a caregiver something to grip.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 10

Nice Price

Courtesy of Evenflo
Shop Here

The Evenflo Feeding Classic Glass Twist Bottle wins raves from parents who say it still looks new after many uses and washes.

8 of 10

Slip-Proof Grip

Courtesy of Lifefactory
Shop Here

Each Lifefactory Glass Baby Bottle comes with a bright protective sleeve that makes it more durable (and pretty).

9 of 10

Tummy Tamer

Courtesy of Dr. Brown’s
Shop Here

Dr. Brown’s Natural Flow Options+ Glass Wide-Neck Bottle is proven to reduce spit-up and gas, and has a new nursing-friendly nipple.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

  • Jessica Hartshorn

Popular in Buying Guides

All Topics in Buying Guides

Advertisement