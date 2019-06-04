The Best Baby Bottles of 2019
Smart Design
Nanobébé’s shape does more than imitate Mom—the BPA-free plastic dome also helps frozen milk warm faster than in standard bottles (key for breast milk, which can lose nutrients as it’s heated).
So Funny!
Tilting the Baby Brezza Natural Bottle during feeding reveals a silly message— like “Drink responsibly”—on the bottom. The BPA-free bottle is just two parts, so cleaning is fast.
Mix Master
Measure dry formula into the bottom of the B.Box Bottle + Dispenser and fill the top with water. When it’s mealtime, push the plunger, shake, and dinner is served.
Big Softy
Ergonomic Angle
An off-center nipple on the silicone Olababy bottle lets your baby drink without tilting his head or the bottle far back. (The design is also very boob-like!)
Gas-Fighting
The Boon Nursh collapses as your baby drinks so she won’t swallow gas-inducing air. A colorful plastic sleeve gives a caregiver something to grip.
Nice Price
The Evenflo Feeding Classic Glass Twist Bottle wins raves from parents who say it still looks new after many uses and washes.
Slip-Proof Grip
Each Lifefactory Glass Baby Bottle comes with a bright protective sleeve that makes it more durable (and pretty).
Tummy Tamer
Dr. Brown’s Natural Flow Options+ Glass Wide-Neck Bottle is proven to reduce spit-up and gas, and has a new nursing-friendly nipple.