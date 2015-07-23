Baby Registry Guide for Second-Time Moms
Leave the wipes warmers and changing tables to the rookies. Now that you're a pro at this motherhood thing, you have a pretty good idea of what baby number two will need to get by. Consider this your cheat sheet of experienced-mom essentials.
4moms MamaRoo4 Baby Swing, $176–$250; walmart.com
If this high-tech swing wasn’t in stores when your first child was born, you’re definitely going to want it this time around. The MamaRoo swing is Bluetooth-enabled, which means you can control the swing’s movements and sounds without getting up. It features five unique motions and speeds, plus four built-in sounds, and it also has an MP3 plug-in so you can play music from your phone. Although the swing retails for as much as $250, at Walmart you can get certain colors for as low as $176 (a $74 savings!) — just another reason to consider using the retailer’s newly personalized baby registry program.
Delta Children Haven 4-in-1 Crib, $267; amazon.com
Considering the safety implications of using a crib that's been compromised in any way, resist the temptation to use your old crib. Besides, since so many cribs now convert to beds, your older kiddo may still be using it! Go for this sleek, simple, reasonably priced model, which is available in three non-toxic color finishes and grows with you babe: You can adjust it to three different mattress height positions, and when the time comes, convert it to a toddler bed, a daybed, or a full-size bed.
Moonlight Slumber Little Dreamer Crib Mattress, $196; Ababy.com
Mattresses are also best bought new. Newborns need a firm sleeping surface. By now, the first mattress is not as firm as it was, and is probably...less than pristine, shall we say? This hypoallergenic buy has a clever design: One side is extra-firm, for infants, and the other is softer, for toddlers. The whole 5-inch-deep mattress is wrapped in a fire-, water-, stain-, and odor-proof fabric.
Chicco Keyfit 30 Infant Car Seat and Base, $200; chiccoshop.com
You know the drill: a new baby, a new car seat. What we like about this Chicco model is that, thanks to a removable newborn insert, it will easily grow with your baby -- up until she's a 30-pound tot. A cushy seat lined with energy-absorbing foam helps make travel more comfortable, while a five-point harness system ensures it's safe. The company touts the Keyfit 30 as the "easiest car seat to install correctly." But for safety's sake, ask a pro to double-check your handiwork before you strap your baby in.
JJ Cole Collections Changing Clutch, $19.95; jjcolecollections.com
Do you have to have two diaper-toting accessories? Of course not. But on those days when the thought of lugging around two kids and a full-on diaper bag is too much, you'll appreciate this clutch's small footprint (and snazzy print). Easy to hold, it unfolds to a 19" x 28" pad and holds several diapers and a wipes case.
aden + anais SwaddlePlus Wraps Four-Pack - Safari Friends, $35; amazon.com
Chances are, you already know that these light-as-air muslin wraps are an MVP of the nursery. They're up for pretty much any job you give them: swaddling, cleaning spit-up, providing extra shade when the stroller canopy won't cut it. In other words, you can never have enough of them. Refresh your current stash with this pack of four oversize 44" x 44" wraps in too-cute animal prints.
BABYBjorn Soft Bib, from $14; target.com
Starting solids is a messy affair, and your first babe's bibs are most likely a pureed, carrot-stained mess. Hit the reset button with this fresh set of two bibs from BabyBjorn. The soft molded plastic a breeze to wipe clean, and a handy bottom pocket will keep stray Cheerios and peas from ending up on your floor.
Buggy Board Maxi, $70; target.com
Not ready to part with your current stroller? No sweat -- just attach the Buggy Board to the back and let your older kiddo stand as you stroll. There's an oversize anti-slip surface for easy grip and independent suspension for a smooth ride. He'll love the new big-kid vantage point; you'll appreciate not having to steer a bulky double stroller through grocery store aisles.
BabyBjorn Baby Carrier One, $190; buybuybaby.com
Even if you got by without a carrier with your firstborn, we're betting you'll want both hands freed up this time around. After all, who else is going to pour the juice and squeeze out the craft glue? Here, the classic front carrier gets a modern twist with a padded waist belt and shoulder straps for extra comfort and support. Bonus: When the carrier gets dirty -- and trust us, it will -- simply toss it into the washing machine and it'll look good as new.
Bright Starts Bounce Bounce Baby, $50; walmart.com
If by any wild chance you still have your first activity center, by all means use it. But every mom we know counted the seconds until she could get this space-eater out of her house. If yours, too, ended up in a yard sale, pick up this smaller, more affordable version. Its seat spins, it bounces when your baby jumps, and it's tricked out with lots of cute features, like an alligator xylophone.
Vicks Baby Rectal Thermometer, $19; amazon.com
Is there really that big a difference in rectal thermometers? Short answer: absolutely. Case in point? This Vicks model, which boasts a short probe; an easy-to-hold handle; fast, accurate readings; and clear, bright display that you can easily decipher at 2 a.m.
NoseFrida the Snotsucker, $15; fridababy.com
You may have skipped this handy tool the first time you were pregnant. Suctioning out boogers? Gross! But then your 5-month-old wakes up so congested she can hardly breathe and you're left with the blue bulb thingy you got from the hospital. This time around, do yourself a favor and pick up the Snotsnucker. It's not cute, but it works and it's easy to clean.