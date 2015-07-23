Baby Registry Guide for Second-Time Moms

4moms MamaRoo4 Baby Swing, $176–$250; walmart.com

If this high-tech swing wasn’t in stores when your first child was born, you’re definitely going to want it this time around. The MamaRoo swing is Bluetooth-enabled, which means you can control the swing’s movements and sounds without getting up. It features five unique motions and speeds, plus four built-in sounds, and it also has an MP3 plug-in so you can play music from your phone. Although the swing retails for as much as $250, at Walmart you can get certain colors for as low as $176 (a $74 savings!) — just another reason to consider using the retailer’s newly personalized baby registry program.