12 Baby Items You Probably Don't Have on Your Registry But Should

If carrying your car seat is not your thing or just not possible (say, you have to park your car several long blocks from home each day—I see you, city parents!), then the Doona Infant Car Seat & Latch Base is perfect for your family. Sure, it's pricey, but it's an infant car seat and infant stroller in one. You no longer need to have a car seat-to-stroller converter in the trunk (or at all) and moving your sleeping baby is not an issue. Plus, if you're hopping in a taxi or Uber, you can buckle this car seat directly in without a base, making it the perfect option for car-less families, too.