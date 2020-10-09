12 Baby Items You Probably Don't Have on Your Registry But Should
Stroller. Check. Onesies. Check. If you're expecting a baby, you've likely done a lot of research into gear and products to add to your registry. But what are you forgetting? These products are innovative and will be surprisingly handy when you welcome your little one home. You shouldn't skip adding to them to list.
A Car Seat You Can Carry Over Your Shoulder
Sure, you might have an infant car seat on your registry, but can you pick it up and wear it over your shoulder to carry your baby into a store? The Maxi-Cosi XP Car Seat is the first of its kind that has both a car base and a body strap that makes it easy to carry the 5-lb inner carrier with you as you leave the car with your baby still fast asleep.
A Car Seat That Converts Into a Stroller
If carrying your car seat is not your thing or just not possible (say, you have to park your car several long blocks from home each day—I see you, city parents!), then the Doona Infant Car Seat & Latch Base is perfect for your family. Sure, it's pricey, but it's an infant car seat and infant stroller in one. You no longer need to have a car seat-to-stroller converter in the trunk (or at all) and moving your sleeping baby is not an issue. Plus, if you're hopping in a taxi or Uber, you can buckle this car seat directly in without a base, making it the perfect option for car-less families, too.
A Bag to Sterilize Bottles On-the-Go
If you're on the go with your bottle-fed baby or pumping while at work, it's almost inevitable to end up with a diaper bag full of dirty bottles, nipples, and pump parts by the end of the day. I say almost, because there is a travel solution for sterilization: reusable steam bags. Toss your bottle and nipples into a Tommee Tippee Travel and Microwave Sterilizer Bag then put the bag in the microwave for just 90 seconds to sterilize your items. You might not think you need this, but after those first few nights of a sink full of bottles, these will end up on your Amazon Prime list.
Extra-Large Bathing Wipes For Back Seat Cleanups
I was recently driving on the highway and saw a car pulled off in the shoulder. I assumed a flat tire, but when I drove by I realized it was new parents cleaning after their baby spit up in the back seat. If you leave home with a baby, there will be messes! You'll want WaterWipes Noes to Toes XL Bathing Wipes with you at all times in the back seat. These are extra-large to basically help give your baby a full bath (hold the water) while on the go.
A Holder To Help Open Bottles With Only One Hand
Ever try to open a water bottle with one hand? Now add a crying baby and a bottle sitting on the kitchen counter and you have a recipe for major spills. The Bökee silicon holder suctions to your counter and is the perfect size to hold your bottle steady as you open it to pour in formula or breastmilk while never putting your baby down. It can also grow with your child and help you open sippy cups and water bottles, or even your coffee thermos when you need a refill for the fourth time of the day.
A Portable Bottle Warmer
A bottle warmer is not a must-have for everyone, but it definitely makes feedings more convenient if your baby prefers warm milk or formula. If you're at a restaurant, in the car, or just not near an outlet, keeping a battery-powered bottle warmer in your diaper bag could be great tantrum prevention. Baby's Brew Portable Bottle Warmer Pro has an eight-to-12-hour battery life and heats most bottles in five to 10 minutes.
A Crib Sheet That's Part of Your Nursery Decor
Crib or bassinet sheets make such a fun giftable item because they come in so many patterns. Babies don't use a blanket so you'll want a crib sheet that is part of the theme of your nursery and adds some fun color. Brooklinen recently relaunched their Brooklittles line with 100 percent cotton sheets in fun 10 gender-neutral patterns to choose from.
A Swaddle That Will Also Look Good Over Your Shoulder
You can never have too many swaddles or receiving blankets, and you won't find ones softer or chicer than the Boll & Branch swaddle set. They're made out of 100 percent organic cotton and come in three neutral patterns. They are so stylish, you'll actually want to have them laying around the house when your friends come over.
A Diaper Bag that Converts to a Changing Station
If you plan on leaving the house with your baby, a Paperclip diaper bag will be a lifesaver. Not only because it has so much storage space for everything you need to carry for you and Baby, but because it has a fully functional changing station attached. The integrated changing station folds out from the front of the bag and gives you a clean and secure place to change your baby when you might not have access to a bathroom or a changing table.
All-Natural Surface Cleaners
You likely thought to register for shampoos and conditioners for your little one, but what about cleaning supplies for your home? Once your baby arrives, you'll find yourself reading the ingredients in everything you spray in your home, so you'll want to be prepared with all-natural cleaners. Puracy products are sulfate-free, dye-free, non-toxic, and have no added fragrance. Fun fact: the product line was created by two dads who have seven kids between them—they wanted natural cleaners that were safe to use around children but also effective and Puracy was born.
A Playmat So Chic, It Could Replace Your Living Room Rug
The Famokids Play Mat is waterproof and perfect if you don't have a designated playroom because it's easy to set up and break down, and customizable in size. Or just use it instead of a throw rug entirely! It comes in five neutral and pastel colors so if you're hoping to integrate it into your modern living room decor, you'll find one that's a perfect match.
A Neutral, Machine-Washable Plush Playmat
Tummy time just got an upgrade with Allswell's first-ever baby collection. You'll want a soft, plush playmat so your baby can wriggle around on the floor by your side and Allswell's Quilted Playmat delivers with this oversized organic cotton mat. The mat is reversible and machine washable so it will withstand your little one's messes.