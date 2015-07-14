Baby Items You Can Live Without

This is one piece of furniture for the nursery you can definitely skip. It takes up valuable space in your baby's room, and it can be a pricey. And the reality is that with all of the diapers you'll be changing throughout the day, you probably won't be going to the nursery every time Baby needs a change, especially if you have stairs in your home; you'll be doing it where it's most convenient.

If you'd like a changing area, buy a changing pad and secure it onto a low dresser, which you can use even when your child is out of diapers.