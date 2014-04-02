Long gone are the days of scratchy audio baby monitors that would become staticky the moment they came within five feet of another electrical appliance. Baby monitors have upgraded.

Monitors that use Wi-Fi and 3G/4G networks and smartphones to safely and securely transmit data let you easily check in on your napping baby while texting at home or out at the grocery store.

Although the security of these monitors has been questioned because of the ability to publicly access the mobile video stream, the options below offer high-security, password-protected mobile streams to ensure your privacy. It's highly unlikely that potential intruders are tapping into your baby monitor, but nice to have the extra layer of security. And, of course, the most secure connection is the one over your home's secured Wi-Fi network.

Here are our picks for the best Wi-Fi baby monitors on the market.