16 High-Tech Baby Monitors

Miku's baby monitor was designed by military engineers, so you know its SensorFusion technology that tracks your baby's vitals while she sleeps has to be top notch. The monitor tracks your baby's breathing, heartbeat, movement, and overall sleep hygiene in real time without any wearable monitors. It also alerts parents of the room's temperature and humidity for all-around peace of mind. And the monitor's app helps you track all of this data and makes health recommendations like check-up reminders and alerts you when your baby's sleep patterns change. $399