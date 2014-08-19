16 High-Tech Baby Monitors

By Shelby Toompas
We’ve narrowed the options to help you find the ideal nighttime (and naptime!) watchman for your nursery.
Sound Only

If a video monitor feels like TMBI (Too Much Baby Info, obvi), try the audio-only Beaba Minicall. The device has a 1,000-foot range, so you can rest easy, even if you’re out mowing the lawn. $60.

Bargain Bet

The MobiCam Multi-Purpose Monitoring System runs on your home Wi-Fi and streams to an app that up to 15 people can watch. Plus, it has night vision, two-way audio, and a why-not price. $55.

Sleep-Coach Splurge

The Nanit provides 24/7 live-streaming video, motion and sound alerts, and humidity and temperature data. The price includes a year of daily sleep analysis and tips. $379 for the Sleep System bundle.

Monitor With Military Technology

Miku's baby monitor was designed by military engineers, so you know its SensorFusion technology that tracks your baby's vitals while she sleeps has to be top notch. The monitor tracks your baby's breathing, heartbeat, movement, and overall sleep hygiene in real time without any wearable monitors. It also alerts parents of the room's temperature and humidity for all-around peace of mind. And the monitor's app helps you track all of this data and makes health recommendations like check-up reminders and alerts you when your baby's sleep patterns change. $399

Track Vitals

Owlet Smart Sock 2 will ease the mind of any nervous Nellie. The comfy sock tracks your baby’s heart rate and oxygen level and alerts you if either falls outside norms. $300.

Works with Alexa

If you love Amazon, the Netgear Arlo Baby Monitor might be your jam. Watch your baby via the app or on a Fire tablet or an Echo Show. Sync with Alexa to control night-lights, lullabies, and more. $200.

No Phone Needed

Project Nursery’s sleek 5-inch HD Baby Monitor System with 1.5-inch Mini Monitor gives you a screen for your nightstand and a mini you can move around with. $200.

Grows with Baby

The UrbanHello Remi adapts from a smart audio monitor to a toddler clock to a Bluetooth music player. The cute face signals to youngsters when it’s okay to get up or still time to stay in bed. $100.

Make It Your Own

Once you sync the Safety 1st HD WiFi Baby Monitor to your Wi-Fi, you can stream video or audio to your phone and set alerts for movement and sound. $200.

Fetal Monitor Coming Soon

Expectant mothers can soon monitor their unborn baby's heart rate and kick count using the Owlet Band. The creators of the Smart Sock baby monitor introduced an upcoming fabric band that will sit around the mother's abdomen to monitor fetal heartbeat and movement, but also to track contractions and maternal sleep positions. The related app will send you wellness notifications, so you can know more about your pregnancy outside of the doctor's office. Available Late 2019

WiFi Connection

Check in on your sleeping beauty at home or on-the-go with Summer Infant's Baby Touch WiFi Video Monitor. With a free Apple and Android App, you can take a look at your baby on your smartphone, tablet and computer—great for out-of-town grandparents or for when you're at work, but eager to check in. $300.

Day and Night Vision

This Digital Video Monitor from Philips AVENT not only comes with a large 2.4" color video screen, but it also includes a 500-foot range of freedom for movement and a rotating camera—great for night vision! $220.

Tech-Savvy Connection

Angelcare's new AC 1200 Video Movement and Sound monitor goes wherever you go—all you need is a Smartphone (iPhone or Android), a Tablet or Ipad! With internal communication via Wireless Access Point, which turns the Nursery Unit into a router, you don't have to worry about Internet connection. $300.

Interchangeable Lens

This DXR-8 monitor by Infant Optics lets you pan, tilt and zoom in on your baby—with an interchangeable lens function, too! You can switch the lens to zoom in on your little one, or switch to a wide-angle lens to see more without compromising video quality. $240.

Smart Watching

Samsung's SmartCam HD Pro monitor offers real-time video and audio monitoring for on-the-go parents—available with a smartphone App on IOS or Android. Parents can also set it up to receive notifications from sound and motion that is detected in the area, or talk directly to their child through the device. $200.

Part of this article originally appeared in Parents Magazine as 'Pick Your Monitor.'

