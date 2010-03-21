Choosing the Best High Chair: A Buyer’s Guide for Parents

Babies are notoriously messy eaters, and that means you need to consider how easy it is to clean up the high chair after a messy meal.

Most chairs come with a vinyl seat that can be wiped clean. Look at how the cushion and frame fit together and imagine a scenario involving applesauce and crumbs. The fewer seams and crevices, the better.

A recent update in high chairs is a tray-within-a-tray feature, where the top tray pops out for cleaning in your sink or dishwasher. Some high chairs even come with an extra tray so that if one is being washed, you've got another.