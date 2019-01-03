The Best Diaper Bags of 2019
The Best Diaper Bags
Long gone are the days of running errands with a pocketed wallet or tiny wristlet. Once you become a parent, you’re responsible for toting numerous baby necessities around the clock. On the checklist: diapers, wipes, pacifiers, snacks, burp cloths, bottles, small toys, hand sanitizer, first aid supplies, and more. If you’re looking for a new carry-all, check out our picks for the best diaper bags on the market today.
Fam Favorite
Padded straps, a secure zip pocket, and a flap-top opening make the Eddie Bauer Echo Places & Spaces Backpack the perfect companion for parents on the go.
Happy and Handy
The JuJuBe Classical Convertible Diaper Bag’s pocket stays open while on a changing table, so your supplies stay within reach.
Swanky Steal
Dainty stripes and a durable strap make the Bananafish Tote a total score. Plus, handy loops mean the transition from shoulder to stroller is a breeze.
Pockets Galore
This Preset The Label BackPack is equipped with nine pockets, so there’s plenty of space to store spare burp cloths, pacifiers, and loveys. There’s even a special sleeve for your laptop.
Personalized Pick
Customize it! Have your initials monogrammed onto the PBK x Mark & Graham Diaper Bag. Unisex prints like this stripe-and-camouflage duo exude fun.
Versatile Wear
The adjustable straps on the JJ Cole Backpack Diaper Bag allow you to alternate between backpack and messenger bag.
Easy to Clean
Life with a baby entails lots of messes. You can throw the water-resistant Oliver Thomas Kitchen Sink Tote in the washing machine whenever it needs a refresh.
Practical Luxury
If handbags are your indulgence, the sophisticated Fawn Design Original is for you. Made from buttery vegan leather, it’s a standout.
All the Angles
The simple geometric print on the Skip Hop Deco Saffiano Diaper Backpack allows it to work as both an everyday accessory and a smart statement piece.