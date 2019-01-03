The Best Diaper Bags of 2019

Long gone are the days of running errands with a pocketed wallet or tiny wristlet. Once you become a parent, you’re responsible for toting numerous baby necessities around the clock. On the checklist: diapers, wipes, pacifiers, snacks, burp cloths, bottles, small toys, hand sanitizer, first aid supplies, and more. If you’re looking for a new carry-all, check out our picks for the best diaper bags on the market today.