The Best Diaper Bags of 2019

By Kara Thompson
Our picks have the features you need—like a changing mat and a bottle pocket—plus all the style you desire
Long gone are the days of running errands with a pocketed wallet or tiny wristlet. Once you become a parent, you’re responsible for toting numerous baby necessities around the clock. On the checklist: diapers, wipes, pacifiers, snacks, burp cloths, bottles, small toys, hand sanitizer, first aid supplies, and more. If you’re looking for a new carry-all, check out our picks for the best diaper bags on the market today.

Fam Favorite

Padded straps, a secure zip pocket, and a flap-top opening make the Eddie Bauer Echo Places & Spaces Backpack the perfect companion for parents on the go.

Happy and Handy

The JuJuBe Classical Convertible Diaper Bag’s pocket stays open while on a changing table, so your supplies stay within reach.

Swanky Steal

Dainty stripes and a durable strap make the Bananafish Tote a total score. Plus, handy loops mean the transition from shoulder to stroller is a breeze.

Pockets Galore

This Preset The Label BackPack is equipped with nine pockets, so there’s plenty of space to store spare burp cloths, pacifiers, and loveys. There’s even a special sleeve for your laptop.

Personalized Pick

Customize it! Have your initials monogrammed onto the PBK x Mark & Graham Diaper Bag. Unisex prints like this stripe-and-camouflage duo exude fun.

Versatile Wear

The adjustable straps on the JJ Cole Backpack Diaper Bag allow you to alternate between backpack and messenger bag.

Easy to Clean

Life with a baby entails lots of messes. You can throw the water-resistant Oliver Thomas Kitchen Sink Tote in the washing machine whenever it needs a refresh.

Practical Luxury

If handbags are your indulgence, the sophisticated Fawn Design Original is for you. Made from buttery vegan leather, it’s a standout.

All the Angles

The simple geometric print on the Skip Hop Deco Saffiano Diaper Backpack allows it to work as both an everyday accessory and a smart statement piece.

