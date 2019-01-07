9 Cool Diaper Bags for Dads

If you'd rather be safe than sorry, you'll want to take the Travelon Anti-Theft Heritage Messenger everywhere. The main compartment of this messenger bag is spacious enough to carry all of baby's must-haves and comes with a padded laptop pocket to safely tote electronics for the working dad. But the most impressive things about this diaper bag are its built-in safety features: slash-resistant material, locking closures on the compartments, and an RFID-blocking pocket that will protect your credit cards from getting scanned. This elite diaper bag is perfect for daily errands and especially airport travel!