9 Cool Diaper Bags for Dads
For the Hipster Dad
When you're toting your kiddo along to try the latest restaurant with deconstructed food, you'll want somewhere to store all the essentials. This messenger bag from Herschel, a preferred hipster brand, has all the storage nooks you need in a diaper bag without actually looking like one. With two expandable front pockets and a roomy main compartment, you'll have no trouble fitting all of baby's clothes, diapers, snacks, and toys—or your vintage camera.
For the Safety Dad
If you'd rather be safe than sorry, you'll want to take the Travelon Anti-Theft Heritage Messenger everywhere. The main compartment of this messenger bag is spacious enough to carry all of baby's must-haves and comes with a padded laptop pocket to safely tote electronics for the working dad. But the most impressive things about this diaper bag are its built-in safety features: slash-resistant material, locking closures on the compartments, and an RFID-blocking pocket that will protect your credit cards from getting scanned. This elite diaper bag is perfect for daily errands and especially airport travel!
For the Fashion-Forward Dad
Are pastels and jungle animals seriously cramping your style? Fear not, stylish dads! This leather designer bag will make for the subtlest of all diaper bags. With fashionable buckles, functional shoulder straps, and a handy zippered pocket, this Fossil bag is not only durable, but you'll also score major points in sophisticated flair. Whether you're dressed up for bring your child to work day or casual for a weekend afternoon in the park, this messenger bag allows you to showcase some personality without forgetting any of baby's items.
For the Ron Swanson Dad
This men's designer diaper bag will please any dad who even slightly resembles the gruffest Parks & Rec character. Made from supple leather, this classic Frye Men's Oliver Messenger has all the makings of an emergency survival kit. Keep it stocked with nonperishable snacks (you have to leave the ground chuck behind), a couple spare changes of clothes, diapers, a pacifier, and any other essentials you, mom, and baby need. When your moment arrives, you'll be prepared for whatever life throws your way, and you'll rock it in timeless style.
For the Hiker Dad
Every hiker needs his trusty backpack. Why not have it double as a diaper bag? The main compartment of this water-resistant Eddie Bauer backpack diaper bag has bottle pouches, so you can store baby's bottle as well as your own (but maybe fill yours with water). The side pocket is insulated, making it perfect for storing bottles, too, or food. (Trail mix, anyone?) Get ready to hit the trails and go adventuring with your little explorer because this diaper bag is equipped with everything you need, including a baby wipes dispenser and changing pad.
For the Chameleon
For dads looking to change things up on a regular basis, the Diaper Dude Convertible Diaper Bag will be your new best friend. This smart bag converts easily from backpack into a convenient messenger bag or over-the-shoulder tote. With multiple storage compartments and a cushioned changing pad, this bag has plenty of space to hold everything you need for a day out with the kids. We love the zip close, insulated bottle holder that'll keep baby's next meal the right temperature.
For the Moto Dad
Even tough dads with a Harley need a diaper bag, so you don't want to go joy riding without this sturdy and suave Storksak leather diaper bag for men. This messenger bag is made from pebbled leather and includes an insulated bottle pocket, padded changing mat, and eight pockets for storing the essentials. You'll have plenty of room for bottles, wipes, and cool shades for you (and your kiddo). Maybe wait a few years before you teach your little one how to pop a wheelie.
For the *Other* Kind of Biker Dad
If you're consistently rocking the spandex, you're going to want a bag that's as reliable as your old 4-speed. Built to endure the everyday bumps and tumbles of life, this diaper bag is ultra durable and convenient. Keep diapers, bibs, or bottles just an arm's length away without ever having to take the bag off. The across-the-chest strap prevents shoulder strain and the stroller clip keeps everything within easy reach when you place your little one in their own set of wheels.
For the Sporty Dad
Football-fan dads unite! Show off your pride for your favorite NFL team with this sport-themed diaper bag. After all, it's never too early to teach your little tyke the importance of repping your team's colors. An insulated pocket will make sure your kiddo's bottle (or your favorite game-day soda) stays at the perfect temperature, and the team-colored changing pad is all pride and no slip. Bonus: This bag is compact for super portability, making it ideal for game days.
