8 Backpack Diaper Bags We Love
Eddie Bauer Sport Diaper Backpack
Why we love it: For the two insulated pockets, large front pocket for wallets, keys, and cellphones, removable wipes case, removable changing pad, padded adjustable shoulder straps, and the ability to attach to your stroller.
To buy! Eddie Bauer Sport Diaper Backpack, $46; amazon.com
PacaPod Hartland Backpack
Why we love it: For the chic design, drawstring closure, interior pocket storage, silicone changing pad, insulated bottle cooler, and exterior magnetic pocket.
To buy! PacaPod Hartland Backpack, $145; potterybarnkids.com
HaloVa Diaper Backpack
Why we love it: For the customizable size, multi-compartments for proper organization, waterproof and wear-proof qualities, easy-to-clean fabric, padded shoulder straps, and ergonomic design for proper back support.
To buy! HaloVa Diaper Backpack, $28.99; amazon.com
Keababies Diaper Bag Backpack
Why we love it: The waterproof fabric, matching changing pad, stroller straps, and secret back-end zipper for easy access.
To buy! Keababies Diaper Bag Backpack, $28.96; amazon.com
Dagne Dover Indi
Why we love it: For the fold-up changing pad, large storage pockets, large handle strap, wide opening, and deep base to accommodate just about anything.
To buy! Dagne Dover Indi, $195; dagnedover.com
Mancro Diaper Backpack
Why we love it: For the two insulated side pockets, changing pad, two stroller straps, large main pocket the fully opens from top to bottom, ergonomic back design, padded shoulder straps, and multiple organizational compartments.
To buy! Mancro Diaper Backpack, $31.00; amazon.com
Ruvalino Diaper Backpack
Why we love it: For the stylish look, changing pad, 16 pockets, insulated bottle pockets, padded laptop compartment, extra wide opening, dual zippers, and thick padded shoulder straps.
To buy! Ruvalino Diaper Backpack, $69.99; amazon.com
Zuzuro Diaper Backpack
Why we love it: For the 15 pockets, durable build, water repellant make, wipe away design, wet cloth pocket, insulated pocket, two top handles, comfortable padded straps, and two stroller hooks.
To Buy! Zuzuro Diaper Backpack, $21.95; amazon.com