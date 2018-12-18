8 Backpack Diaper Bags We Love

By Lauren Pardee
Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids
Parents, we know you have your hands full. These diaper bags designed as backpacks are here to lighten your load and make life a little easier.
Start Slideshow

1 of 8

Eddie Bauer Sport Diaper Backpack

Courtesy of Amazon
Shop Here

Why we love it: For the two insulated pockets, large front pocket for wallets, keys, and cellphones, removable wipes case, removable changing pad, padded adjustable shoulder straps, and the ability to attach to your stroller.

To buy! Eddie Bauer Sport Diaper Backpack, $46; amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

PacaPod Hartland Backpack

Pottery Barn Kids
Shop Here

Why we love it: For the chic design, drawstring closure, interior pocket storage, silicone changing pad, insulated bottle cooler, and exterior magnetic pocket.

To buy! PacaPod Hartland Backpack, $145; potterybarnkids.com

3 of 8

HaloVa Diaper Backpack

Courtesy of Amazon
Shop Here

Why we love it: For the customizable size, multi-compartments for proper organization, waterproof and wear-proof qualities, easy-to-clean fabric, padded shoulder straps, and ergonomic design for proper back support.

To buy! HaloVa Diaper Backpack, $28.99; amazon.com

Advertisement

4 of 8

Keababies Diaper Bag Backpack

Amazon
Shop Here

Why we love it: The waterproof fabric, matching changing pad, stroller straps, and secret back-end zipper for easy access.

To buy! Keababies Diaper Bag Backpack, $28.96; amazon.com

5 of 8

Dagne Dover Indi

Dagne Dover
Shop Here

Why we love it: For the fold-up changing pad, large storage pockets, large handle strap, wide opening, and deep base to accommodate just about anything.

To buy! Dagne Dover Indi, $195; dagnedover.com

6 of 8

Mancro Diaper Backpack

Courtesy of Amazon
Shop Here

Why we love it: For the two insulated side pockets, changing pad, two stroller straps, large main pocket the fully opens from top to bottom, ergonomic back design, padded shoulder straps, and multiple organizational compartments.

To buy! Mancro Diaper Backpack, $31.00; amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Ruvalino Diaper Backpack

Courtesy of Amazon
Shop Here

Why we love it: For the stylish look, changing pad, 16 pockets, insulated bottle pockets, padded laptop compartment, extra wide opening, dual zippers, and thick padded shoulder straps.

To buy! Ruvalino Diaper Backpack, $69.99; amazon.com

8 of 8

Zuzuro Diaper Backpack

Courtesy of Amazon
Shop Here

Why we love it: For the 15 pockets, durable build, water repellant make, wipe away design, wet cloth pocket, insulated pocket, two top handles, comfortable padded straps, and two stroller hooks.

To Buy! Zuzuro Diaper Backpack, $21.95; amazon.com

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com