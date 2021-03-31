Diono Cambria 2 Booster Seats Recalled for Safety Concerns
The car seat's headrest might break or separate during a crash, which increases the risk of injury.
Diono has issued a voluntary recall for some of their Cambria 2 Booster Seats. About 6,920 units have been affected, including those with model numbers 31200-US-01, 31201-US-01, and 31202-US-01.
According to a notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recalled booster seats might crack between the headrest and backrest during a crash. This could allow the headrest to separate, increasing the risk of injury.
Because of the defect, which Diono uncovered through continuous product testing, the booster seats don't comply with requirements from the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 213, "Child Restraint Systems."
The affected booster seats were manufactured between September 5, 2020 and November 30, 2020, and they retailed for $79.99. To check if your Cambria 2 booster seat is included in the recall, check out the list of affected serial numbers here.
Diono is notifying owners about the booster seat recall, and they're providing a free replacement backrest with headrest assembly. The replacement headrests should be available to ship by May 9, according to Diono—but they could also be ready earlier.
While waiting for the replacement, you can use the seat as a backless booster, since it meets all necessary safety requirements in this form.
Visit the Diono website for instructions on requesting a free replacement backrest. For any questions, contact Diono customer service at 1-855-463-4666 or www.diono.com/contact-us. Do not return the recalled booster seat to any retailer.
