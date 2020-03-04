Diono Cambria 2 Booster Seats Recalled for Safety Concerns
The car seat's headrest might break or separate during a crash, which increases the risk of injury.
Parents Need to Beware Scary 'Fake' Car Seat Trend, Hospital Warns
A hospital in Idaho is calling out knock-off car seats that put newborns at risk.
Car Seats Expire & Here's Why
Whether you're looking to reuse your first child's gear or buying used, here's what you need to know about car seats' expiration dates.
The Best Rear-Facing Car Seats
Gearing up? Check out our round-up of the best rear-facing infant car seats.
How to Safely Match a Car Seat with Your Car
Research says that child car seats and vehicle seats don't align properly more than 40 percent of the time. Here's how to pick the right restraint for your car.
Mom Tearfully Speaks Out After Toddler Dies Sleeping in Car Seat: 'No Family Deserves This'
"The hardest part is that this was so easily prevented and we lost our daughter needlessly," Lisa Smith told Today.