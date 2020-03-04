Car Seats

Which car seat should you buy? Here we break down the various options, provide tips for buying a car seat, and ultimately help you buy a car seat that is right for your baby.

Most Recent

Diono Cambria 2 Booster Seats Recalled for Safety Concerns
The car seat's headrest might break or separate during a crash, which increases the risk of injury.
Parents Need to Beware Scary 'Fake' Car Seat Trend, Hospital Warns
A hospital in Idaho is calling out knock-off car seats that put newborns at risk.
Car Seats Expire & Here's Why
Whether you're looking to reuse your first child's gear or buying used, here's what you need to know about car seats' expiration dates.
The Best Rear-Facing Car Seats
Gearing up? Check out our round-up of the best rear-facing infant car seats. 
How to Safely Match a Car Seat with Your Car
Research says that child car seats and vehicle seats don't align properly more than 40 percent of the time. Here's how to pick the right restraint for your car.
Mom Tearfully Speaks Out After Toddler Dies Sleeping in Car Seat: 'No Family Deserves This'
"The hardest part is that this was so easily prevented and we lost our daughter needlessly," Lisa Smith told Today.
More Car Seats

Recall Alert: Diono Has Recalled Over 500,000 Car Seats
Important news: Diono has recalled child car seats due to safety concerns. If you own a seat from this brand, you'll want to read this.
Target's Trade In Program Helps You Recycle Your Baby's Car Seat (And Get Another For Less!)
Target gets us. They just get us! And this car seat recycling program totally proves it.
Watch: Chiropractor Mom's Car Seat Carrying Hack Is a Total Game-Changer
Mom's Post Is a Devastating Reminder That Car Seat Safety Is Crucial
1 in 5 Kids Killed in Car Crashes Are Not Restrained Properly
Graco Is Recalling More than 25,000 Car Seats

Most Parents Are Afraid to Tell Others They've Made a Common Car Seat Mistake

Not only are too many parents not keeping kids in rear-facing car seats long enough, but loved ones who notice aren't comfortable pointing it out.

All Car Seats

Alarming Study: Only 5% of Parents Use Infant Car Seats With No Mistakes
Is Your 1-Year-Old in the Right Car Seat? Here Are the Rules
A New Volvo Prototype Has Baby Riding Shotgun
7 Tips for Buying a Newborn Car Seat
How to Recycle Your Baby Gear
ANOTHER Shocking Car Seat Mistake 75% of Parents Make
The One Mistake Most of Us Make When Leaving the Hospital
The Best Car Seats for Babies and Toddlers
"If Only I'd Used a Booster Seat"
How to Choose the Right Car Seat for Your Child
