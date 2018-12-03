8 Best Convertible Car Seats 2020

By Jessica Hartshorn
All these smart convertible car seats start as rear-facing, then turn forward when your baby is bigger so they work from birth to about age 10. Hooray for gear that lasts!
Start Slideshow

1 of 8

Quickest Setup: Britax One4Life Car Seat

Courtesy of Britax
Shop Here

Install the Britax One4Life ClickTight All-in-One Car Seat with the brand’s signature system, which locks it in snugly with minimal fuss.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Smartest Technology: Cybex Eternis S Car Seat

Courtesy of Cybex
Shop Here

A sensor in the chest clip of the Cybex Eternis S links to an app and alerts you if your child unbuckles himself.

3 of 8

Coolest Design: Nuna EXEC Car Seat

Courtesy of Nuna
Shop Here

A stability panel used in the rear-facing position becomes a leg rest in the forward-facing position on the Nuna EXEC.

Advertisement

4 of 8

Easiest to Buckle: Maxi-Cosi Pria Car Seat

Courtesy of Maxi-Cosi
Shop Here

Magnets in the chest clip of the Maxi-Cosi Pria Max 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat help it click together quickly so you can get on your way.

5 of 8

Best for Stains: Chicco Fit4 4-in-1 Car Seat

Courtesy of Chicco
Shop Here

The Chicco Fit4 4-in-1 comes with an extra layer of fabric to leave on through toddlerhood. Remove it and the upholstery will be like new for your preschooler.

6 of 8

Best Deal: Evenflo EveryStage Car Seat

Courtesy of Evenflo
Shop Here

The Evenflo Gold SensorSafe EveryStage Smart All-in-One has a 100-day free trial, and an app lets you monitor the buckle to make sure it's locked.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Best for Big Kids: Graco 4Ever Car Seat

Courtesy of Graco
Shop Here

The versatile Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Car Seat turns into a backless booster for the biggest kids.

8 of 8

Best for Big Families: Diono Radian 3RXT Car Seat

Courtesy of Diono
Shop Here

You can fit three Diono Radian 3RXT All-in-One Convertible car seats across the back seat.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com