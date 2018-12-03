8 Best Convertible Car Seats 2020
Quickest Setup: Britax One4Life Car Seat
Install the Britax One4Life ClickTight All-in-One Car Seat with the brand’s signature system, which locks it in snugly with minimal fuss.
Smartest Technology: Cybex Eternis S Car Seat
A sensor in the chest clip of the Cybex Eternis S links to an app and alerts you if your child unbuckles himself.
Coolest Design: Nuna EXEC Car Seat
Easiest to Buckle: Maxi-Cosi Pria Car Seat
Magnets in the chest clip of the Maxi-Cosi Pria Max 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat help it click together quickly so you can get on your way.
Best for Stains: Chicco Fit4 4-in-1 Car Seat
The Chicco Fit4 4-in-1 comes with an extra layer of fabric to leave on through toddlerhood. Remove it and the upholstery will be like new for your preschooler.
Best Deal: Evenflo EveryStage Car Seat
The Evenflo Gold SensorSafe EveryStage Smart All-in-One has a 100-day free trial, and an app lets you monitor the buckle to make sure it's locked.
Best for Big Kids: Graco 4Ever Car Seat
The versatile Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Car Seat turns into a backless booster for the biggest kids.
Best for Big Families: Diono Radian 3RXT Car Seat
You can fit three Diono Radian 3RXT All-in-One Convertible car seats across the back seat.