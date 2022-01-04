The Best Baby Play Mats for Tummy Time and Beyond Are Thoughtful, Fun, and Actually Quite Pretty

Best With Lights and Sounds: Baby Einstein Neptune Under the Sea Play Mat

There's a reason why this Baby Einstein gym has been a favorite for years. This play mat comes with a canopy and overhead toys, soft music that is set to a timer, and a range of soothing flashing lights that will keep your baby's interest without over stimulating them.

"My daughter's hand mobility/coordination improved massively with the hanging toys," wrote one mom. "At first she would just stare at them, but now she reaches for them and hits them. She smiles a lot while on this mat. I also like how you can move the toys around. I even put them on her car seat to keep her entertained in the car and while on shopping trips."

To buy: Baby Einstein Neptune Under the Sea Play Mat, $59.87 (originally $69.99); amazon.com.