Parents' Best Baby Gear 2020
Best Stroller Wagon: Evenflo
Move over, double stroller. This is the new way to haul two kids. Adjust the handle to either push or pull the Evenflo Pivot Xplore All-Terrain Stroller Wagon, which fits all the stuff you need for a trip to the beach or a park (we’re looking at you, Disney), plus two kids. It comes with a sun-protective canopy for each child, along with a shared snack tray and a storage basket. Buy the car-seat adapter separately if you want your baby to ride in his infant car seat. 6 months to 5 years
Best Bottle for Breast Milk: Nanobébé
The dome shape of the Nanobébé bottle spreads breast milk in a thin layer that warms or cools quickly and evenly, preserving nutrients. It stacks for easy storage.
Best Seated Carrier: Moby
Carriers with a hip seat—a little shelf for your child to rest on—help you hold your growing baby more comfortably. You can wear the Moby 2-in-1 Carrier + Hip Seat four ways as a carrier and three ways with the hip seat. Use it until your kid is just too heavy! 4 months+
Wear it the traditional way, or unzip the seat from the front panel.
Best Wearable Blanket: Love to Dream
Newborns love to be tightly swaddled, but only during the first few months. To give the swaddle a second life, the Love to Dream Swaddle Up Transition Bag has “wings” that unzip to transform the garment into a wearable blanket. Sizes start at 13 pounds and go up to 31 pounds.
Best Slim Car Seat: Diono
Got three kids? Put off buying a bigger car and get three of these for the backseat. (Yep, they’ll fit.) The Diono Radian 3RXT convertible car seat has a tiny footprint but fits babies as small as 5 pounds and big kids up to 120 pounds.
Best Travel Crib: Nuna
Let’s hear it for progress: Portable cribs have become easier than ever to set up and take back down. The Nuna Sena Aire travel crib folds with one hand, even with the bassinet inside, then tucks into its own travel bag. It will serve you for years on vacations and visits to grandparents. Birth to 3 years
Best Bassinet: Halo
Your baby needs to sleep on a flat mattress with good ventilation. Readers like the Halo Bassinest Swivel Sleeper Premiere Series, which fits up against your bed, rotates, and has a patented lowering bedside wall so you can effortlessly lift your infant out. Birth to 5 months or 20 pounds
The night-light and soothing sounds can help at 3 A.M.
Best Swaddle Blanket: Aden + Anais
For newborn bundling the traditional way, the muslin Aden + Anais Swaddle Blanket is the fave, adored by parents who say it also doubles as a nursing cover or a playmat.
Best Floor Seat: Boppy
The Boppy Newborn Lounger is the ultimate baby chill-out spot for the times when you need to pee or cook dinner. A carry handle makes it convenient for moving from room to room. BTW, once your baby can sit up, the Boppy Feeding & Infant Support Pillow you use for nursing works as a sitting prop too!
“The Boppy Newborn Lounger is so enveloping,” says Katie Arnold-Ratliff, Parents senior features editor and mom of a 2-year-old son. “Ben was happy to hang out in it for way longer than he’d spend in a bouncer seat.”
Best Swing: Fisher-Price
Readers joked that they initially didn’t want to invest in a Fisher-Price Cradle ‘n Swing, then later couldn’t figure out how they’d lived without it. (The swing can calm a fussy baby that quickly!) It moves from side to side or head to toe, has six speeds, and plays 16 songs and nature sounds.
Best Convertible Car Seat: Graco
The popular Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Car Seat accommodates kids from 4 to 120 pounds and works as a rear-facing, forward-facing, booster, or backless-booster seat. Six recline positions adapt to every age, and the headrest and harness adjust in tandem.
Best Travel System: Chicco
With the Chicco Bravo Trio Travel System, you can put your newborn in the KeyFit 30 infant car seat (included!) and move him from the backseat to the stroller without waking him. Later, use the regular stroller seat, large enough for preschoolers. An oversize canopy and giant storage basket seal the deal.
Best Bottle: Dr. Brown's
Baby bottles may not be pricey, but the sheer number of choices boggles the mind. To the rescue: Dr. Brown’s Options+, with a removable air vent. Readers say it cuts down on gas, keeping babies happy.
A family physician designed this vented bottle.
Best Luxe Stroller: UPPAbaby
When we asked readers, “What gear was worth splurging on?” the overwhelming answer was a stroller. The UPPAbaby Vista, with a reputation as a workhorse, came out on top. Its price reflects its extras—infant bassinet, rain shield—and sanity-saving features like a reversible seat, full recline, and one-step fold. You can sit several brands of infant car seats on it, and it easily converts to a double if you buy a RumbleSeat.
Best Infant Carrier: Ergobaby
The back support and shoulder straps of the Ergobaby 360 All Positions Baby Carrier make it a comfortable choice. Readers claim the adjustable fit means it’s easy to swap the carrier between parents. It’s for 4 months and up; if you’re looking for something for younger babies, get the infant insert or the new Ergobaby Embrace carrier for newborns.
“If my son falls asleep facing outward, it’s easy to flip him to face me without taking off the whole carrier,” says Joanna Muenz, Parents photo editor and mom of two boys, Simon, 2 years, and Casper, 5 months. “I’ve even mastered nursing in the carrier! I never travel without it.”