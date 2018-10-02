Parents' Best Baby Carriers 2020

By Jessica Hartshorn
Updated October 09, 2020
Our favorites for toting your sweet infant around hands-free, with minimal strain and maximum bonding time.
Light and Easy

This beloved brand has great design down pat. The BabyBjörn Baby Carrier Free is made of breathable mesh fabric that won’t result in a sweaty kid (or you). Wash and it air-dries fast!

So Much Character!

With its little fox hood, the Infantino Cuddle Up Ergonomic Carrier wins the cuteness contest. It comes in a bear version as well, and the price is awfully nice.

Eco-Friendly

Earth-mama alert: The new LÍLLÉbaby LÍLLÉlight is crafted from a blend of natural hemp and organic cotton fibers. Love the waist support, where tying a knot ensures a snug fit.

Magical Print

A perennial favorite for its ruggedness, the Ergobaby Omni 360 sports a Harry Potter motif this fall. Extra padding in the straps and lumbar belt makes it the hero of all-day outings.

Use It for Years

Chicco SideKick Plus 3-in-1 Hip Seat Carrier transitions to a belt with a toddler seat, engineered to keep you from cocking your hip and throwing out your back.

Pass It On

This has long straps that cross your back and tie around your waist with one simple, flexible buckle. Cybex YEMA can go from you to your partner without the need to readjust hardware.

Eye-Catcher

Baby carrier, but make it fashion. New Tula prints debut every Thursday, reflecting trends like tie-dye. This is a Tula Explore in Flies With Butterflies.

Magnetic Appeal

Design-award winner Nuna CUDL 4 in 1 has magnets in the straps that make it a snap (see what we did there?) to put on. Its pocket fits a phone.

Great From Birth

No special insert needed for a newborn to snuggle into the Graco Cradle Me 4-in-1 Carrier. Plus, it comes with washable bibs to keep things fresh.

