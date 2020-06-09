Parents' Best Baby Bottles of the Year
Whether you're looking for the best baby bottle for breast milk or formula, the easiest bottle to clean or the easiest to store in your cabinet, these are all winners.
Best Soft Baby Bottle
The squishy Comotomo baby bottle is a hit with green-minded parents, since it’s made from silicone, not plastic. It works well for babies who alternate between bottle and breast.
Best "Breast" Baby Bottle
Best Breast Pump Baby Bottle
Often parents try the Medela Breast Milk Bottle because it fits onto the brand’s popular breast pump. But it turns out that many babies happen to love the simple design. Win-win.
Easiest-to-Clean Baby Bottle
Anti-colic features are built into the nipple of the Baby Brezza Natural Bottle, and the whole thing is made up of just two easy-to-wash pieces, saving prep time.
Best Anti-Colic Baby Bottle
A MAM Easy Start Anti-Colic Bottle is vented at the base, with stackable pieces you can sterilize in the microwave. This year’s designs are sea-creature-themed.
Best Baby Bottle for Gas and Reflux
A doctor developed the Dr. Brown’s Options+ Wide Neck Baby Bottle for superior protection against the gas and reflux thought to contribute to colic.
Best Glass Baby Bottle with Sleeve
Philips Avent Natural Glass Baby Bottles have a new sleeve to prevent breaking and keep milk warm or cool.
Best Convertible Baby Bottle
You’ll use it for years! A Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature 3 in 1 Glass Bottle can turn into a sippy cup, then a snack cup.
Best Stackable Baby Bottle
The Nanobébé’s shape distributes milk so it warms up fast and allows for stackable fridge storage: Place new ones on the bottom and take from the top.