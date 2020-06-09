Parents' Best Baby Bottles of the Year

By Jessica Hartshorn
June 09, 2020
Illustration by Francesca Spatola; Photo Courtesy of Comotomo

Whether you're looking for the best baby bottle for breast milk or formula, the easiest bottle to clean or the easiest to store in your cabinet, these are all winners.

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Best Soft Baby Bottle

The squishy Comotomo baby bottle is a hit with green-minded parents, since it’s made from silicone, not plastic. It works well for babies who alternate between bottle and breast.

Best "Breast" Baby Bottle

Known among moms as “the breast bottle,” Mimijumi has a domed top that may help some newborns latch on by approximating the nursing experience.

Best Breast Pump Baby Bottle

Often parents try the Medela Breast Milk Bottle because it fits onto the brand’s popular breast pump. But it turns out that many babies happen to love the simple design. Win-win.

Easiest-to-Clean Baby Bottle

Anti-colic features are built into the nipple of the Baby Brezza Natural Bottle, and the whole thing is made up of just two easy-to-wash pieces, saving prep time.

Best Anti-Colic Baby Bottle

A MAM Easy Start Anti-Colic Bottle is vented at the base, with stackable pieces you can sterilize in the microwave. This year’s designs are sea-creature-themed.

Best Baby Bottle for Gas and Reflux

A doctor developed the Dr. Brown’s Options+ Wide Neck Baby Bottle for superior protection against the gas and reflux thought to contribute to colic.

Best Glass Baby Bottle with Sleeve

Philips Avent Natural Glass Baby Bottles have a new sleeve to prevent breaking and keep milk warm or cool.

Best Convertible Baby Bottle

You’ll use it for years! A Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature 3 in 1 Glass Bottle can turn into a sippy cup, then a snack cup.

Best Stackable Baby Bottle

The Nanobébé’s shape distributes milk so it warms up fast and allows for stackable fridge storage: Place new ones on the bottom and take from the top.

