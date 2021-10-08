9 Parents-Approved High Chairs at Every Size and Price Point

By Jessica Hartshorn
October 08, 2021
Credit: Tetra Images/Getty Images

When it's time for your baby to join the supper club, you've got high chair options at every size and price point.

Sleek Design

Made of sustainable beechwood, Lalo The Chair is good-looking yet practical, with a second set of short legs to convert it into a play chair.

Infant-Friendly

Fully recline the new Kids 2 Ingenuity Beanstalk, and your infant can rest near you at mealtimes. Later, when they're ready to dine on solids, you can sit the chair up. 

Easy to Clean

The foam cushion on the compact Nuna Zaaz curves at your baby's back for comfort and is devoid of crumb-catching crevices. Slide the seat up or down to adjust to any height. 

Second Use

At the end of the baby years, you can convert the Skip Hop Sit-to-Step High Chair into a kitchen step stool your toddler can use. 

Grows With Your Kid

Stokke Tripp Trapp, beloved since 1972, can be your child's customizable chair for years. Just move the seat and footrest into new slots as your kid grows. 

Travel-Ready

Arms securely hold the Inglesina Fast Table Chair in place at your table, but it's also easy to unhook and put in its carry bag for dining out. 

Smart Bargain

Wheel the Century Dine On to the table, then turn it into a big-kid seat later. Also cool: You can remove the tray with one hand. 

Transformer

The Graco DuoDiner DLX 6-in-1 adapts as your family grows, dividing into a simple seat for your elder kid and an on-chair high chair for a second baby.  

Pint-Size

Secure the Fisher-Price SpaceSaver High Chair to a dining chair. Toss its tray into the dishwasher and cushion into the laundry. 

By Jessica Hartshorn